Fontaine Modification Acquires ProBilt Services of Ohio, Inc.

The team at Fontaine's new Chillicothe facility will provide fleet in-servicing and vehicle modifications to Kenworth trucks. A ship-thru agreement with Kenworth means customers can have their modifications completed and their trucks made "ready to work" without additional transportation time and expense. Services include equipment and graphics installation, pre-delivery inspections, cab modifications and custom vehicle modifications.

"We're excited to acquire this well-run operation with a good crew of technicians and a long list of happy customers," says Paul Kokalis, Fontaine Modification president. "We look forward to putting our more than 30 years of truck post-production leadership to work for Kenworth customers around the country."

Fontaine operates two additional modification centers in Ohio, one in Springfield and another in Avon Lake. The company also has three locations in North Carolina, two in Texas and one in West Virginia. Fontaine plans to retain ProBilt's Chillicothe team.

"We're proud of our Chillicothe team and the business relationships we have made there," said Toney Fitzgerald, principle owner of ProBilt. "While we are sad to leave Chillicothe, we trust Fontaine Modification will nurture and grow this business to its full potential. This move allows us to focus on our home operation in Denton, Texas."

About Fontaine Modification

Fontaine Modification is North America's most comprehensive provider of post-production truck services for OEMs, dealers and fleets. It is a proud member of the NTEA Member Verification Program (MVP) that recognizes companies for outstanding business practices and successful implementation of quality standards.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Fontaine has modification centers across the U.S., including locations in Statesville, N.C.; Cleveland, N.C.; Dublin, Va.; Garland, Texas; Laredo, Texas; Springfield, Ohio; and Williamstown, W.V. The company uses established ship-thru agreements with all major truck manufacturers to streamline the final delivery process to the end-user.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Highway Technologies (MHT) company. MHT companies support the transportation industry worldwide with a wide range of high-quality products and services. MHT companies are members of The Marmon Group, an international association of business units that operate independently within diverse business sectors. The Marmon Group is a Berkshire Hathaway Company.

