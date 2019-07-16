Fontaine to Offer Lytx Video Telematics Pre-wire Packages for Major Truck Brands

"Fontaine's reputation has been built on a history of providing high-quality service and innovative solutions," said Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification Fleet Services. "With Lytx, we're able to offer our customers a video telematics solution that can do it all — help improve the safety of commercial drivers, offer next-generation analytics, risk detection and fleet management — from a company that aligns with our standards for excellence. Lytx provides an innovative and dependable solution, and we're excited to formalize our strategic relationship to offer Lytx as a standard pre-wire option for our customers as a faster, easier way to implement a video telematics solution."

Clients who receive a vehicle pre-wired for Lytx fleet solutions will experience a simplified installation of DriveCam® SF-Series Event Recorders. Fontaine Fleet Services can help get client vehicles road-ready in a minimal amount of time so they are able to start generating revenue as soon as the vehicle arrives.

Lytx's customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. The company's unrivaled Driver Safety Program, best-in-class DriveCam Event Recorder and proprietary machine vision (MV) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are proven to help save lives and reduce risk. With the scale of its data — more than 100 billion miles of driving data analyzed and 100,000 risky driving events captured by video every day — Lytx is unmatched in its ability to provide fleets with the knowledge needed to help protect drivers and improve their driving behaviors.

"We're honored to be working with Fontaine Modification," said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx senior vice president of corporate and business development. "Their reputation for being the best in the business stems from their commitment to quality assurance, engineering expertise and reliable customer service. These are values we share, and we look forward to working with Fontaine to get vehicles road-ready and pre-wired for DriveCam event recorders, so our shared customers can efficiently deploy Lytx fleet solutions for accelerated impact on saving lives, reducing claims costs and improving their safety and productivity."

About Fontaine

For more than 40 years, Fontaine Modification has been North America's most comprehensive provider of post-production truck modification services for OEMs, dealers and fleets. Our in-depth technical and engineering expertise, coupled with our process quality and service capabilities, enables our customers to move their trucks into operation faster and with greater reliability. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Fontaine also has modification centers in Statesville, North Carolina; Chillicothe, Avon Lake and Springfield, Ohio; Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin, Virginia; and Williamstown, West Virginia. Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information go to www.FontaineModification.com

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Lytx Fontaine Modification Alison Graves Kristen Simpson 858-380-3114 216-991-4297 Alison.graves@lytx.com Kristen@simpsoncomm.com

SOURCE Lytx

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com

