FONTAINEBLEAU AVIATION DEBUTS NEW FORT LAUDERDALE FBO

Second ultimate private jet center for leisure and business travel in South Florida for Skyservice

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fontainebleau Aviation, a Skyservice Business Aviation company ("Skyservice"), in partnership with Fontainebleau Development, today announced the opening of its second private jet center in South Florida. Located at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ("FLL"), this fixed-base operator (FBO) sets a new era for private aviation and will serve as Florida's top on-airport gateway for leisure and business travel.

"The collaboration between Skyservice and Fontainebleau has introduced a new genre of FBO services, redefining standards and expectations," stated Skyservice President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Murray. "We are laser focused on emerging client needs and providing a new direction in delivering an exceptional luxury lifestyle business aviation experience."

The FBO, complete with an 80,000-square-foot hangar, a 25,000-square-foot lobby and hangar offices, and an executive suite that includes an AV-equipped board room accommodating up to 20 people, combines the ambience of sophisticated luxury with meticulous service and curated amenities. The private jet center has been expertly engineered to support the largest of business aircraft and is now accepting hangar lease agreements and FBO reservations.

"Our goal is always to deliver a world-class, one-of-a-kind journey for our guests, and the Fort Lauderdale FBO has established a new bar for private luxury travel," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "Partnering with Skyservice was a natural fit for us, as the company's award-winning service and safety record align with Fontainebleau Aviation's commitment to excellence. Together, we are redefining client expectations and the FBO experience, offering seamless, luxurious travel from the moment they arrive."

"We're incredibly pleased to add Fontainebleau Aviation to FLL's portfolio of fixed-base operators," Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation, Broward County Aviation Department, FLL's operator. "The premium flight-related offerings of this new facility will further enhance FLL's standing in the luxury business aviation sector."

Home to five of the top 25 busiest business aviation airports in the United States, Florida is one of the most significant markets in the industry. Through its joint venture with Fontainebleau Development, Skyservice's South Florida FBOs position the Company at two of the state's busiest business aviation airports: FLL and Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport ("OPF").

Fontainebleau Aviation Fort Lauderdale will be solely operated by Skyservice Business Aviation.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our network of fixed-base operations, aircraft management services, charter, aircraft sales & acquisition, and skilled aircraft maintenance teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

About Fontainebleau Aviation

For more than three decades, Fontainebleau Aviation has maintained the gold standard in luxury fixed based operator (FBO) services and premier gateway in South Florida. Embodying the excitement, glamour, and world-class service of the Fontainebleau luxury brand, Fontainebleau Aviation, a Skyservice company operates at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF), an expansive 350,000-square-foot facility featuring, among other amenities, an executive terminal, state-of-the-art office facilities, a wide range of high-end vendors, and an 8,002-foot-long runway – one of the longest general aviation runways in the United States. The second location at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) features 80,000 square feet of private hangars and approximately 25,000 square feet of world-class private terminal and executive office space. More information can be found at fontainebleauaviation.com.

About Fontainebleau Development

Fontainebleau Development is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

