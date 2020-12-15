Fontainebleau Development, LLC's Dec. 9 Groundbreaking of Exclusive SeaGlass Jupiter Island Residences Attended by Corporate Leaders, Local Dignitaries

TEQUESTA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 9, Fontainebleau Development, LLC, in conjunction with Perko Development Partners as the local co-development partner, celebrated the groundbreaking of the ultra-luxurious SeaGlass Jupiter Island residences, a new condominium featuring 21 expansive oceanfront residences with unobstructed 360-degree views.

In attendance were Jeffrey Soffer, Fontainebleau Development chairman and CEO; Bruce Weiner, Fontainebleau Development COO of Residential; Jim Cohen, Fontainebleau Development president of Residential; and Phil Perko, founder and president of Perko Development Partners.

Also in attendance were Village of Tequesta Mayor Abby Brennan and Building Director Jose Rodriguez. Attendees were required to maintain a social distance of 6 feet between guests.

The residences, located on exclusive Jupiter Island, are expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Each of SeaGlass Jupiter Island's expansive three- and four-bedroom corner residences maximizes panoramic ocean-to-Intracoastal vistas, and spans 3,781 to 5,323 square feet of living area. Designed by internationally renowned architect Robert M. Swedroe, AIA and his team at Swedroe Architecture, each residence features expansive private terraces with summer kitchens (the two penthouses have private rooftop terraces) and private climate-controlled, two-car garages.

Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway on Jupiter Island in the village of Tequesta, SeaGlass Jupiter Island captivates the imagination with its sleek contemporary architecture. This unique island retreat blends beautifully with the natural surroundings through exceptional attention to detail.

Residents will enjoy upscale features including electronic fob-controlled access elevator to private entry foyers at each residence, 10-foot (or higher) ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, Miele® appliances, imported Snaidero® cabinetry, Dornbracht® fixtures, and steam showers. Additional amenities include the oceanfront infinity-edge heated swimming pool with sun shelf and heated relaxation spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and meditation lawn, gated arrival entry with valet, and 24/7 attended grand two-story lobby designed by Champalimaud Design.

Since the launch of sales in May 2020, there has been significant interest in SeaGlass Jupiter Island, with prices ranging from $5.9 million to over $10 million.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

One of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, Fontainebleau Development has a diverse portfolio which includes properties in the hospitality, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company designs, builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. For over 50 years, Fontainebleau Development has continually imagined and realized what many can only dream of. From buildings, to cities, to world-class entertainment and hospitality experiences, the team has an unrelenting vision to go beyond. Current assets include the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Marina and Turnberry Isle Country Club.

About Perko Development Partners

Perko Development Partners is an international real estate boutique developer with over 20 years of experience in prime destination real estate. Perko is the local co-development partner for SeaGlass and is credited for the assemblage of the site.

