FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS AND FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE U.S. RESIDENCY WITH DAVID GUETTA

GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and producer to exclusively headline across both iconic properties at LIV and LIV Beach, 2025 through 2026

LAS VEGAS and MIAMI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the newest luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a symbol of style and luxury sophistication since 1954, are announcing multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta's exclusive two-year U.S. residency beginning in 2025. Guetta, one of the world's most influential and celebrated electronic artists, will perform only at Fontainebleau's LIV nightlife and LIV Beach daylife experiences, with additional resort-wide performances in both Las Vegas and Miami.

"David is a once-in-a-generation talent who embodies the charisma and class that defines the Fontainebleau brand," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "He's a natural fit for the luxury lifestyle and vibrant energy of LIV and LIV Beach, and his presence underscores Fontainebleau's status as a global entertainment destination featuring the artists that audiences want to see.

"If you're not here, you're missing an unparalleled experience, and we are so excited to provide David this exclusive stage at our resorts."

Guetta, whose popularity and prolific musical output has garnered him more than 50 billion streams worldwide, is one of the industry's most respected and in-demand turntable talents. Throughout his career, he has attracted massive followings in North America – notably in Las Vegas, where he has performed acclaimed sets at the annual EDC Las Vegas festival, among others.

As an exclusive U.S. headliner, Guetta leads a roster of spotlight talent that continues to dominate the nightlife scene at LIV, the high-energy nightlife and daylife experience created by David Grutman and Groot Hospitality.

"I'm so grateful to Jeff Soffer for giving me a stage to do what I love for the greatest fans in the world," says Guetta. "I get excited every time I'm about to perform at LIV in Miami, and now I cannot wait to start a fresh chapter at LIV Las Vegas inside the Strip's newest luxury resort. It is going to be incredible!"

Adds Grutman, "LIV is known as the stage for the top DJs and performers. David Guetta's international reach elevates that stage to new heights."

Dates for David Guetta LIV and LIV Beach at both Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Miami Beach to be announced soon. More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com . More information about Fontainebleau Miami Beach can be found at fontainebleaumiamibeach.com.

