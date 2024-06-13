FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO EXCLUSIVELY HOST THE STRIP'S FIRST-EVER PPA TOUR LAS VEGAS PICKLEBALL CUP

The exclusive, three-year commitment is in partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) to bring the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. to the resort; Registration to participate is now live and tickets are on sale online

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the newest luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, is bringing one of the world's fastest-growing sports to the Strip with the first-ever PPA Tour Las Vegas Pickleball Cup. The exclusive three-year engagement, in partnership with the Carvana PPA Tour, will be the first and only professional pickleball championship on the Las Vegas Strip. Held Tuesday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 1, the resort will transform into the ultimate destination for competition and camaraderie.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive home to the PPA Tour Las Vegas Pickleball Cup, the first of its kind on the Strip," says Fontainebleau Las Vegas Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Fedor Banuchi. "We pride ourselves on being industry-leaders in the live event, sporting and entertainment space, so to be able to play host to one of the fastest-growing sports in the world is an honor. We can't wait to welcome guests for an absolutely exhilarating week of luxury and sportsmanship."

The six-day tournament, to be held in the resort's 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom – the largest, pillar-less, carpeted ballroom in a hotel in North America – will feature the world's best professional pickleball players on the sport's biggest stage. Top athletes on the Carvana PPA Tour include World No.1s Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters, Olympic Gold Medalist Jack Sock and Wimbledon Finalist Genie Bouchard.

In addition to the professional tournament, the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup will host a projected more than 1,000 person amateur event, welcoming players of all ages and skill levels from all around the country to participate in the marquee event and enjoy the incredible amenities and atmosphere of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

"The Carvana PPA Tour continues to offer the most spectacular events for fans of and participants in the sport of pickleball, and the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup at the Fontainebleau will raise the bar in that regard," says PPA Tour Founder and CEO Connor Pardoe. "Pros, amateurs and fans will be able to have the exclusive opportunity to experience the most luxurious resort on the Strip and walk to compete on the grandest stage the sport has to offer."

Players looking to compete in the inaugural Las Vegas Pickleball Cup at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can register online. Registration is $95 with a $40 event fee per each event entry. Additionally, tickets are on sale now online, starting at $25. Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering a special room rate for eventgoers. Booking code available with ticket purchase.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com .

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

