FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR'S EVE 2025 PERFORMANCE BY GLOBAL SENSATION CALVIN HARRIS

Tickets on sale NOW as Miami's iconic oceanfront destination welcomes Calvin Harris for a poolside 2024 sendoff to remember

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Miami Beach , the iconic luxury resort destination situated on 20 oceanfront acres in the heart of Miami Beach, will ring in 2025 with one of South Florida's most anticipated New Year's Eve events – a night of superstar live entertainment, premium dining and open bar packages, and a family experience that leaves no excuses for staying home. On Tuesday, December 31st, legendary DJ Calvin Harris will take the stage on the resort's iconic oceanfront poolscape with a virtual ball drop and countdown.

"Entertainment is deeply-rooted in the DNA of Fontainebleau Miami Beach, so New Year's Eve will be the ultimate celebration with an explosive performance by Calvin Harris," says Phil Goldfarb, Chief Operating Officer of Fontainebleau Development. "New Year's Eve at Fontainebleau Miami Beach will be an all ages experience, so everyone will be able to welcome a New Year alongside family and friends."

A variety of ticket and VIP table packages are available for the evening. Premium tickets, starting at $250, include a premium open bar for guests 21 and over. Doors open at 9 p.m. The VIP Experience includes multiple reserved table and cabana options for guests who want to be poolside, stage side, or on the lawn. VIP Experience packages range from $5,000 to $50,000 and include a premium beverage package and tableside service. Fontainebleau Miami Beach is also offering a Family Experience that includes a buffet dinner from 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. and premium open bar for guests 21 and over. Family Experience tickets are priced at $300 per person, with VIP Family tables, featuring a dedicated server and reserved seating, starting at $6,000.

Three acclaimed Fontainebleau Miami Beach restaurants – Prime 54 , Mirabella , and Hakkasan – will also welcome New Year's Eve guests with a pre-fixed menu and champagne menu offered in two seatings — 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — priced at $199 for the early celebration and $299 for the later seating. The 8:30 p.m. seating at all three restaurants includes party favors and a midnight toast for a truly memorable celebration.

New Year's Eve is part of the resort's BleauLive entertainment series which first started in the 1950s with performances from the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. The BleauLive Concert Series continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainers that add to the culture at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. In recent years, acts including Maroon 5, Pitbull, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Jonas Brothers, and Ariana Grande have brought unique and iconic moments and memories to Fontainebleau guests.

Tickets to Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Year's Eve celebration can be purchased via fontainebleau.com/NYE .

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan and Mirabella, celebrating coastal Italian cuisine; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

