FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH TO UNVEIL ALL-NEW COASTAL CONVENTION CENTER IN Q4 2024

MIAMI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Miami Beach, South Florida's iconic oceanfront luxury resort, will celebrate one of the most significant expansions in its seven-decade history with the opening of the all-new Coastal Convention Center in Q4 2024. Spanning five stories and 45,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility features a versatile, modern design to elevate customized business and leisure events – ranging from personal and intimate to grand, large-scale events – within Miami's booming social and convention tourism industry.

Conceived by Fontainebleau Development and brought to life by Miami-based Nichols Architects, and interior design firm Jeffrey Beers International, the Coastal Convention Center blends elegance and modernity while paying homage to Fontainebleau Miami Beach's rich brand heritage and the architectural legacy crafted by original architect Morris Lapidus. As Fontainebleau prepares to celebrate 70 years of timeless design and unmatched style this year, the Coastal Convention Center marks a new chapter for the storied resort, ushering in a new era of events on the beach.

"The Coastal Convention Center will be a jewel in the crown of Fontainebleau Miami Beach and also this city's social and tourism sector – a new, magnificent home for business and leisure events along the oceanfront," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "This is the next evolution of our brand, further solidifying our role as a global hospitality leader, and we look forward to showing guests the world-class features and unparalleled service that are synonymous with the name Fontainebleau."

The interior of the Coastal Convention Center reflects Fontainebleau's legacy of luxury, with decorative art and murals by Kevin Barry Art Advisory and Jean-Paul Philippe throughout. The Coastal Convention Center will feature a 16,500-square-foot divisible ballroom with an outdoor terrace; a 9,500-square-foot junior ballroom; 15 total meeting rooms; and 15,000-square-foot of pre-function space.

Standout features include a grand staircase that pays homage to Fontainebleau Miami Beach's "Stairway to Nowhere;" floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe meeting rooms in natural light; outdoor, street-level meeting space; LED walls and wayfinders; and a 7,000-square-foot, flexible Tides Rooftop Terrace with scenic ocean views.

With sustainability a top priority, the Coastal Convention Center is being constructed to meet LEED certification standards, including features such as insulated glass to control internal temperatures and reduce energy use, and a rainwater collection and recycling system to increase water efficiency.

The Coastal Convention Center is conveniently located just 12 miles from Miami International Airport and 28 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and is connected to Fontainebleau Miami Beach by a one-of-a-kind pedestrian bridge – the only skybridge over Collins Avenue – that links to the hotel's famed Trésor Tower.

More information about the Fontainebleau Miami Beach can be found at fontainebleaumaimibeach.com.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development , founded by Jeffrey Soffer, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, Big Easy Casino, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Trésor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known nightlife, dining and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

About Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan and Mirabella by Chef Michael White, celebrating coastal Italian cuisine; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes.

