Fontana Criminal Defense Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected Among 2023 Top Attorneys

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Attorney Douglas Borthwick has been named 2023 Top 10 Attorney for Criminal Defense by the American Association of Attorney Advocates.

The American Association of Attorney Advocates ™ (AAAA) is a premiere invitation only of top attorneys committed to providing the best service for their clients. The 2023 list comprises of industry leading attorneys from each State or region who have met the highest qualifications in their practice. Each attorney has distinguished his or herself with extraordinary dedication to excellence, advocacy skills, excellent reputation, leadership, and have distinguished themselves from their peers.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

