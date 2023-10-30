Fontana Criminal Defense Attorney Douglas Borthwick Selected Among 2023 Top Attorneys

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Attorney Douglas Borthwick has been named 2023 Top 10 Attorney for Criminal Defense by the American Association of Attorney Advocates

The American Association of Attorney Advocates ™ (AAAA) is a premiere invitation only of top attorneys committed to providing the best service for their clients.  The 2023 list comprises of industry leading attorneys from each State or region who have met the highest qualifications in their practice.  Each attorney has distinguished his or herself with extraordinary dedication to excellence, advocacy skills, excellent reputation, leadership, and have distinguished themselves from their peers.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell.  This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Ph:  714-654-6742

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted.  We're busy.  We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them.  Appreciate your life.  We all only get one.  Invest in what makes you happy.  There is so much to be thankful for.  We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things.  But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it.  Give thanks every day.  Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly.  Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors.  No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there can be a level of hurt that is indescribable.  So be kind.  Even when others are not, choose to be kind. - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit:  www.borthwicklawyer.com
Also visit:  https://calbizjournal.com/attorney-douglas-borthwick/

Media Contact:  John Walter
Phone:  714-564-9401

SOURCE Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

