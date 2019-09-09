Fontbonne University's Cybersecurity Program Earns Prestigious ABET Accreditation

Fontbonne University's cybersecurity program among only seven of its kind in the world to be internationally recognized with ABET accreditation

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontbonne University's bachelor's degree program in cybersecurity has been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

Many employers prefer ABET accreditation for cybersecurity positions; Fontbonne's cybersecurity program is one of only three to date this year and seven in total to have earned this prestigious designation. This is the second time Fontbonne has earned ABET accreditation for one of its programs. Last year, the university's bachelor's degree program in computer science received accreditation.

ABET accreditation assures that a collegiate program has met standards essential to produce graduates who are ready to enter the critical STEM fields. Graduates from an ABET-accredited program have a solid education foundation and are capable of leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the needs of the public.

"The ABET accreditation in cybersecurity is exciting for us because it demonstrates our commitment to educating students with the skills employers need now and delivering a high-quality cybersecurity program," said Mary Abkemeier, Chair of Fontbonne's Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

Fontbonne's cybersecurity program has a 100 percent post-graduate placement rate. The program derives much of its strength from an advisory board made up of top tech leaders from major St. Louis companies such as Boeing, Emerson, Enterprise and MasterCard, who actively guide the program's curriculum and ensure it's up-to-date with current business needs.

For more information about Fontbonne's bachelor's degree program in cybersecurity, visit https://www.fontbonne.edu/academics/college-arts-sciences/math-computer-science-department/cybersecurity/.

About Fontbonne University

Fontbonne University is a private, Catholic, liberal arts university located in St. Louis committed to a transformative education and inspiring students to become global citizens who think critically, act ethically and serve responsibly. The university, founded in 1923, is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. For more information, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

About ABET

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). It currently accredits over 3,800 programs at over 750 colleges and universities in 31 countries. More information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.

