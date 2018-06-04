Fontem Ventures and Purilum Announce Agreement to Drive Continued Innovation for Vape Consumers

The new collaboration allows blu the opportunity to address adult consumers' desire for an expanded selection of e-juices and flavors, while responsibly abiding by FDA regulations and rigorous internal product stewardship standards. The e-liquids that Fontem will be utilizing through the agreement with Purilum have been available since well before 2016 and tested through Purilum's rigorous R&D process to meet the highest standards for quality and consumer experience.

"We know that flavors are central to the vaping experience, and our consumers are requesting more variety. To ensure we deliver the most satisfying flavor experience possible, we have made it a priority to partner with proven leaders in the industry as we continually improve and expand our own capabilities in this space," said Antoine Blonde, General Manager (U.S.), Fontem Ventures. "Purilum is widely respected not only for the quality and variety of its flavor range, but also the unique science-based approach it brings to the process, delivering complete transparency and integrity across the supply chain. This makes them an ideal partner for us as we continue to innovate and deliver on our mission to improve our consumers' experience."

Purilum is unique in its approach to developing its flavors at the molecular level, building them from scratch and leveraging ingredients that are individually selected and tested. The company features a state-of-the-art lab at its manufacturing facility in Greenville, NC, which includes multiple ISO 8 class 100,000 clean room environments, segregated nicotine and non-nicotine mixing rooms, and bottle, cartomizer and pod filling and assembly. Every ingredient is individually reviewed by the lab for compliance with quality standards. This also provides full traceability from the retail level, to manufacturing, down to the individual raw materials that have gone into every product.

"Fontem Ventures' innovative spirit and dedication to quality are directly aligned with Purilum's commitment to stand at the forefront of quality and taste. The success of our e-liquids program is not only about innovation and new flavor development, but more importantly about protecting the quality and reliability of our products," said Anthony Dillon, Purilum board member. "As the vaping industry continues to grow, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with those who share our drive to provide consumers with the quality products. Fontem Ventures shares our same values, and it is an honor to be selected as a preferred provider for their blu brand. I look forward to a strong relationship with them for years to come."

About Fontem Ventures

Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of Imperial Brands PLC, is the owner of the blu e-cigarette brand. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands and with a Research & Development centre in Liverpool, UK, Fontem Ventures' purpose is to drive electronic vaping technology forward, and deliver something better to smokers and vapers around the world.

About blu

Designed for smokers, by smokers, blu has been a trusted leader of adult consumer satisfaction since launching in 2009 – long before 'vaping' was a word in the Oxford dictionary. blu's top priority and mission continues to be exceeding the needs of adult smokers with high quality vapor products and e-liquid flavors. blu is available online and in stores across the four largest vapor markets worldwide, including the USA, UK, France and Italy. The brand is owned by Fontem Ventures, a subsidiary of the Imperial Brands Group, with international headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Charlotte, North Carolina. To discover blu and experience blu satisfaction, visit www.blu.com/en/US.

About Purilum

Purilum was founded on the principles of using the purest ingredients to create the highest quality of e-liquids. Its state-of-the-art facility, located in Greenville, N.C., offers bottle, cartomizer and pod filling and assembly services that are capable of providing a precisely filled, consistent product at the capacity to meet current industry demands. All inbound raw materials are rigorously tested to ensure they are free from contaminants and impurities and liquids are tested throughout the development and production processes. These flavors are created from the molecular level, specifically for e-liquid and heat-not-burn products. Through this commitment to purity, along with a combined 60 years of experience, Purilum strives to stand at the forefront of quality, capacity and taste in the e-cigarette and e-liquid industry, truly embracing its role as "The Future of Flavor." Purilum is a joint venture that is owned equally by Alliance One International's (NYSE: AOI) subsidiary, AOSP Investments, LLC, and IOTO USA. For more information, visit www.purilum.com.

