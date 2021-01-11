Fonterra's NZMP Launches Milk Phospholipids

Studies have shown there is a connection between snacking and stress. The concept of stress snacking is almost universally viewed negatively, but wouldn't it be great to change the narrative of stress snacking into something positive?

To help food brands provide consumers highly sought-after edible solutions to their everyday stress, NZMP , a dairy ingredient-solutions brand by global dairy mainstay Fonterra , is launching Milk Phospholipids, into the U.S. active lifestyle market. Naturally present in milk, these complex lipids are clinically proven to help manage the effects of stress, to allow consumers to stay focused and positive under stress.

"The launch of our Milk Phospholipids is an exciting moment for NZMP and the dairy industry as a whole. By extending our portfolio into the mental wellness space, we're helping food brands tap into new consumers' needs, such as mood-enhancement and cognitive performance under stress — issues that have recently amplified due to the pandemic. We know this innovation will be a big hit for the market and our initial industry feedback has been very positive," said Charlotte Ortiz, global marketing and communications manager at Fonterra.

Made from non-GMO, rBST-free, grass-fed New Zealand cow's milk, NZMP Milk Phospholipids are high in beneficial whey protein which supports muscle build and recovery and low in both lactose and sugar content. This clean-tasting dairy solution is suitable for delivering multi-functional benefits to many food and beverage products.

After 18 months of research and development, the Fonterra team has developed several ingredients-based applications for their Milk Phospholipids, including nutritional bars, ready-to-mix powders, and supplement sachets. NZMP's Milk Phospholipids are compatible with many of the brand's other health and wellness ingredients, to help offer functionality that goes beyond stress management.

"As one of the largest dairy companies in the world, we are able to give brands both the functional ingredients and formulation expertise they need. We do this by helping our partners innovate, collaborate, explore health research, and develop compelling new products that address current and future health needs. Dairy ingredients are new to the mental wellbeing space, so we are excited to work with brands to deliver new solutions for this health segment to consumers around the world," said Ortiz.

To learn more about NZMP's Milk Phospholipid ingredient, visit www.nzmp.com/milk-phospholipids .

About NZMP

NZMP is the business to business dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 100 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world's most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers every day. Backed by Fonterra's New Zealand grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards, NZMP ingredients deliver real market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Learn more at www.nzmp.com .

About Fonterra USA

Fonterra USA is an extension of global dairy nutrition giant out of Auckland, New Zealand. Owned by 100,000 farmers, Fonterra is the world's leading exporter – shaping the industry in quality dairy solutions and disrupted, differentiated innovations. Headquartered in Chicago, the are the regional home of NZMP, Anchor Dairy US consumer brands and Anchor Dairy Food professionals. With roots firmly planted in New Zealand's rich land, Fonterra stands for environmental sustainability, connects communities, and delivers the most nutritious dairy products possible. Learn more at www.fonterra.com/us .

