Fontina Cheese PDO from Valle d'Aosta and Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice PDO at Winter Fancy Food 2024

Winter Fancy Food 2024's participation accompanies, "Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table." A larger project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting the PDOs of Fontina Valle d'Aosta, rice of Baraggia biellese and vercellese.

The Fontina PDO Consortium and Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice PDO Consortium will be located in the Italy Pavilion at booths 2173 2175. For visitors booths will be opened from Sunday to Tuesday from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Fontina PDO is represented by the Director of the Consortium, Fulvio Blanchet, which says, "Fontina PDO is the most iconic and well-known product of the Aosta Valley in the United States, which is one of our main markets abroad. Operations aimed at making our excellence and quality known in prestigious contexts together with other European products are of enormous strategic importance for the valorization of this territory food heritage".

The President of the Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice PDO Consortium Carlo Zaccaria declares "The Consortium's participation in the Winter Fancy Food 2024 with the presence of three producers is a demonstration of our great interest in the American market, which we consider strategic and with great perspective. The taste of Baraggia rice from Biella and Vercelli is very much appreciated and American consumers are discovering the many possibilities for its use. Baraggia Rice is also recommended for the preparation of risotto, an authentic symbol of excellence that is becoming increasingly popular in homes and restaurants around the world. Risotto is a simple dish to cook, but the quality and consistency of Baraggia rice is very important to achieve consistently excellent results, both professionally and at home'.

About Top Tales : Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina PDO from Valle d'Aosta, Rice of Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese PDO, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign, Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three existing PDO products in the United States market.

About Consorzio Produttori e Tutela della PDO Fontina : The Consortium was created in 1952 with the intent to protect Fontina PDO, specifically in regard to production and distribution. The entity recognizes every wheel of Fontina produced following the Consortium's rules with a Fontina PDO trademark.

About Consorzio di Tutela della PDO Riso di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese : The Baraggia Rice was awarded PDO status in 2007 following the European Union verifying its unique quality and nutritional characteristics. Today, the denomination covers 22,000 hectares of paddy fields across 28 communes.

Website: https://www.toptales.eu/

Press office: [email protected]

Images: link

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320813/PDO_Consortium.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320814/FONTINA_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320815/Riso_di_Baraggia_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199081/Fontina_DOP_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321575/Enjoy_its_from_Europe_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fontina PDO Consortium and Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese Rice PDO Consortium

