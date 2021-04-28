Foo Fighters, Phoebe Bridgers, Rise Against, Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Enrique Iglesias Collaborate with Brompton Bicycle, Crew Nation to Keep Live Music Rolling

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A selection of the world's top music artists are turning bike designers to create one-of-a-kind bikes from Brompton , the London-based manufacturer of the iconic Brompton folding bike, to be offered through Greenhouse Auctions to raise money for Crew Nation , a global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support music crews affected by the near-total pause on concerts during COVID-19.

The all-star line-up also includes: Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop and Neko Case.

Each group added their own unique design to the bikes, which will be offered for live bidding May 28 through June 12, 2021, by Greenhouse Auctions, an online auction platform designed to empower artists and promote diversity. Ninety five percent of proceeds will benefit Crew Nation, and five percent will benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities through Greenhouse Action's give-back program.

The campaign released details of the Radiohead, Oh Wonder, Rise Against, Dinosaur Jr. and Khruangbin Brompton designs at www.brompton.com/crewnation , with the rest of the bike line-up being revealed at @bromptonbicycle on Instagram and Facebook in the weeks leading up to the auction.

"I'm ridiculously happy to have been asked to design a Brompton bike that'll be auctioned to raise money and awareness for Crew Nation," said Stanley Donwood, the artist who has created Radiohead's record artwork since the '90s and designed the custom Brompton M6L for auction.

"We're lucky to count a number of musicians and their crews as dear friends, and over the years Brompton bikes have found a moving home on tour buses and been ridden by crews while out on the road," said Tevis Jory, music project lead and North America sales manager, Brompton. "While artists, crews and the people who bring music to life have seen their livelihoods disappear, the bike industry has been booming, which led us to ask, 'How can Brompton help?'"

About Brompton Bicycle

Built upon a mission to change the way we live within our cities, Brompton Bicycle manufactures foldable bikes that provide riders with a more efficient, sustainable transportation alternative. Founded in London in 1975, the Brompton foldable bike breaks down to the size of a lightweight, compact package in just a few seconds and combines with other forms of transit to speed up a commute. In 2018, the brand also introduced its first line of e-bikes, Brompton Electric, recognized as both the most lightweight and the most compact foldable e-bike on the market. Now the largest bike manufacturer in the United Kingdom, every Brompton is still made in London and the brand boasts 15 Brompton Junction flagship stores around the world. For more information, please visit us.brompton.com

About Crew Nation

Crew Nation is a charitable fund, created to help the touring, venue and festival crews who depend on shows to make a living by providing monetary grants to those facing hardship during the pandemic and beyond. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, that is administering and managing the fund. So far, the fund has raised $18 million, helping 15,000 live music crew members across 48 countries who were impacted by the rescheduled or cancelled shows due to the pandemic.

