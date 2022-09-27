Food & Beverage Magazine Taps RangeMe to Scale Product Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Beverage Magazine and RangeMe, the world's largest product discovery and purchasing platform for retailers, foodservice operators and suppliers, announce a new partnership to curate the buyer's experience and streamline new product discovery for the magazine's Buyer's Guide.

"Our Buyer's Guide brings to the forefront the hot products that buyers are searching for to best meet consumer needs. With this RangeMe partnership, we know we will make it easier than ever for our audience to source the new and intriguing products," says Michael Politz, Publisher of Food & Beverage Magazine. "The Food & Beverage Magazine Buyer's Guide is a critical publication for those in the foodservice and hospitality industry, and we are excited to be their partner in product discovery. Introducing new products into the CPG landscape is essential for industry growth, and through this partnership we know RangeMe will be an invaluable resource in showcasing emerging brands," says Nicky Jackson, Founder of RangeMe.

Food & Beverage Magazine has a long-standing reputation as a go-to place for hot products in the foodservice and hospitality industry. The Food & Beverage Buyer's Guide showcases the latest and most innovative products to hit the market, tapping into the trends that consumers are clamoring for. From the increasingly popular non-alcoholic beverage category and plant-based products to technology and equipment, the Buyer's Guide is a destination for showcasing new products.

Through RangeMe, Food & Beverage Magazine will provide buyers the opportunity to discover new and innovative products, as well as increase the range of products featured in its Buyer's Guide. Suppliers who are featured in the Buyer's Guide will receive a profile with a link to their RangeMe profile so retail buyers can easily view their product lineup.

Suppliers interested in being included in the Food & Beverage Magazine Buyers Guide can submit their products here.

Suppliers interested in creating a free RangeMe Basic profile can submit their products here.

About Food & Beverage Magazine

Food & Beverage Magazine is the first name in the Foodservice/Hospitality information highway. Remaining the premiere destination multi-platform medium for global foodservice, restaurants, and hospitality for over 20-years. With over 14 million monthly readers, fbmagazine.com is consistently ranked first by Amazon's Alexa Web Traffic monitoring system among all industry websites.

Food & Beverage Magazine's audience includes tavern and restaurant owners including Multi-Unit Owners, Procurement Buyers, Food & Beverage Directors, Wine Directors, Independent Restaurant Owners, Executive Chefs, C- Level Decision Makers, as well as institutional food services that provide meals at schools, colleges and universities, and hospitals, correctional facilities, public and private cafeterias, nursing homes, day-care and senior centers, arenas, stadiums, and other high volume accounts.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

