Food + Fashion: Ember Expands Retail Footprint and Debuts at Pop-In@Nordstrom

"Nordstrom is widely known as one of the most beloved fashion retailers with incredible service and a loyal customer base," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO, Ember. "We love the energy and creativity Pop-In@Nordstrom has infused at the retailer. They are a natural fit for our retail strategy as we expand Ember's online and brick and mortar presence."

Known for award-winning design, Ember launched the world's first temperature control mug in 2016 and is scaling quickly. Using patented technology, Ember keeps warm beverages at the perfect drinking temperature and lets users set their ideal drinking temperature (between 120℉ - 145℉) via the Ember app. Users can also set preset temperatures via the app, allowing for easy customization and ensuring users will never have burnt tongues or cold coffee again - just perfection.

"We created Pop-In@Nordstrom as a destination that opens up a sense of discovery for our customers by bringing them unique product and brands that we truly love," said Olivia Kim, vp of Creative Projects at Nordstrom. "Ember stood out as a brand that combines innovation and functionality, our teams loved testing this product and we are excited to offer it to our customers."

Open now, Pop-In@Nordstrom is located at nine of Nordstrom's doors in the US and Canada and will carry the Ember Travel, white Ceramic and black Ceramic Mugs, with the black Ceramic Mug available June 4th. Retail locations include:

Domain Northside , Austin, Texas

, Downtown Seattle , Seattle, Wash.

, Bellevue Square , Bellevue, Wash.

, The Grove, Los Angeles, Calif.

South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, Calif.

NorthPark Center, Dallas, Texas

Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver, B.C.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, Ont.

Ember can also be found online at Nordstrom.com/Pop.

About Ember ®

Ember® is a design-led temperature control brand, whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat and drink. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs and develops household products that offer consumers complete customization of their food and beverage temperature. Ember's Travel Mug and Ceramic Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. Ember's world-class team consists of product designers, engineers and executives formerly with Apple, Microsoft, Nokia, Under Armour, Skechers, Beats by Dre and Amazon Labs.

For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook.com/ember, Instagram.com/ember and Twitter.com/ember_tech.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food--fashion-ember-expands-retail-footprint-and-debuts-at-pop-innordstrom-300656222.html

SOURCE Ember

Related Links

https://ember.com/

