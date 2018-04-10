FOOD & WINE Announces Restaurants Of The Year 2018

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE announces that Lasa in Los Angeles, Grand Café in Minneapolis, and Superior Motors in Braddock, Pennsylvania are among the 10 new restaurants across the country named to the fourth annual FOOD & WINE Restaurants of the Year list. Restaurants of the Year are FOOD & WINE's definitive list of the 10 most exciting new places to eat in America now. This year's winners not only create something delicious, but also transcend the dinner plate and reflect the communities of which they are a part.

The complete Restaurants of the Year 2018 report, with insights on why all 10 restaurants made the list, is featured now at www.foodandwine.com/restaurants-of-the-year and will also be in the May issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands April 13. All of the restaurants opened within the past 14 months.

FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said: "Restaurant editor Jordana Rothman traveled 37,000 miles over six months to research and deliver FOOD & WINE's 2018 Restaurants of the Year. The winners offered more than unforgettable food. They are the first places we seek out when we step off the plane, and they showcase the important role that restaurants play in their communities. From the end of a cobblestone alley in Washington, D.C. to the first restaurant in decades to open in Braddock, Pa., we applaud how they are pioneering a new emerging culture of more community-minded restaurants."

FOOD & WINE Restaurants of the Year 2018

Maydan, Washington D.C. – Chef Gerald Addison, Co-Chef Chris Morgan and Restaurateur Rose Previte

Better Luck Tomorrow, Houston TX – Chef Justin Yu and Proprietor Bobby Heugel

Fairfax, NYC – Restaurateur Gabriel Stulman and Chef Jack Harris

Reem's, Oakland CA – Proprietor Reem Assil

Superior Motors, Braddock PA – Chef Kevin Sousa and General Manager Chris Clark

Grand Café, Minneapolis, Minnesota – Chef Jamie Malone

Voyager, Ferndale, Michigan – Chef Jennifer Jackson, Co-Chef Justin Tootla and Restaurateur Eli Boyer

JuneBaby, Seattle, Washington – Chef Edouardo Jordan

Lasa, Los Angeles, California – Chef Chad Valencia and General Manager Chase Valencia

Kemuri Tatsu-ya, Austin TX – Chef Tatsu Aikawa and Co-Chef Takuya Matsumoto

