FOOD & WINE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2024 GLOBAL TASTEMAKERS AWARDS

Honoring the Best Culinary Travel Experiences Domestically and Abroad: Restaurants, Cities, Bars, Hotels, Airlines, Cruises, Airports, Coffee, Bakeries and More

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE announces its 2024 Global Tastemakers awards, a celebration of the best food and drink experiences and destinations in the U.S. and abroad. From the best restaurants and bars to the best cities, hotels, cruises, airports, and airlines for food and drink, the results were curated and ranked by respected food and travel experts from around the globe in collaboration with FOOD & WINE editors. The complete lists and awards methodology are now featured on foodandwine.com/globaltastemakers with highlights in the May issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands April 19.

"From a boundary-pushing pizzeria in Caserta, Italy, to a family-owned Thai restaurant in Los Angeles and a fresh new Mexican-American cocktail bar pulsating with its own rhythm in New York City, this list spotlights the finest culinary experiences around the world," said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "Each winner of our Global Tastemakers offers a thoughtful and passionate approach to cuisine, hospitality, and a true taste of place that will inspire readers to book their next trip."

This year's results reveal a surprising mix of honorees in the Best International Restaurants rankings, with Mérito in Lima, Peru, taking the top spot, followed by Peterman in Sydney and SodaBottleOpenerWala in Mumbai, ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Domestically, small cities made their mark with Charleston, South Carolina, and Portland, Maine, among the top 10 U.S. Cities for Food and Drinks. On the Best U.S. Cities for Bakeries list, Indianapolis captured the Plus One designation, an editors' pick for honorable mentions of up-and-coming spots they don't want readers to miss. A majority of the Best Hotels in the U.S. for Food and Drinks are almost exclusively outside of big cities, aside from Honolulu and New Orleans.

FOOD & WINE editors introduced the 2024 Global Tastemakers awards on foodandwine.com, saying: "We're here to celebrate the culinary experiences that draw us to a destination from those life-affirming meals that define a trip to creatively crafted cocktails that elevate an evening with every sip, standout culinary offerings at hotels to unforgettable bites on cruises — the flavors we can't wait to share with fellow travelers."

FOOD & WINE Global Tastemakers 2024 highlights are as follows:

TOP 10 U.S. CITIES FOR FOOD AND DRINKS

1. New York City

2. New Orleans

3. Chicago

4. Austin, Texas

5. Los Angeles

6. Charleston, South Carolina

7. Miami

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Portland, Maine

10. Honolulu, Hawai

TOP 10 INTERNATIONAL CITIES FOR FOOD AND DRINKS

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Istanbul, Turkey

3. Mexico City, Mexico

4. Paris, France

5. Lima, Peru

6. Rome, Italy

7. Singapore

8. Copenhagen, Demark

9. Osaka, Japan

10. Madrid, Spain

TOP 20 U.S. RESTAURANTS

1. Anajak Thai in Los Angeles

2. Aragosta in Deer Isle, Maine

3. Semma in New York City

4. Birdie's in Austin, Texas

5. Kasama in Chicago

6. Damian in Los Angeles

7. Chubby Fish in Charleston, South Carolina

8. Daru in Washington, D.C.

9. Bell's in Los Alamos, New Mexico

10. Kann in Portland, Oregon

11. Locust in Nashville, Tennessee

12. Naro in New York City

13. Leah and Louise in Charlotte, North Carolina

14. March in Houston, Texas

15. Maty's in Miami

16. Kin in Boise, Idaho

17. Nixta Taqueria in Austin, Texas

18. Mister Jiu's in San Francisco

19. Tatiana in New York City

20. Mosquito Supper Club in New Orleans

BEST OVERALL U.S. WINNERS

BEST U.S. RESTAURANT: Anajak Thai, Los Angeles

BEST CITY IN THE U.S. FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: New York City

BEST CITY IN THE U.S. FOR BAKERIES: New York City

BEST HOTEL IN THE U.S. FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee

BEST U.S. HOTEL BAR: Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.

BEST BAR IN THE U.S.: Superbueno, New York City

BEST OVERALL INTERNATIONAL WINNERS

BEST INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT: Mérito, Lima, Peru

BEST INTERNATIONAL HOTEL FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: The Lodhi, New Delhi, India

BEST CITY FOR COFFEE: Copenhagen, Denmark

BEST INTERNATIONAL CITY FOR BAKERIES: Paris

BEST MARKET FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain

BEST INTERNATIONAL HOTEL BAR: Connaught Bar, London

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAR: Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

BEST AIRLINE FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: Emirates Airways

BEST AIRPORT FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: Changi, Singapore

BEST INTERNATIONAL CITY FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: Tokyo

BEST CRUISE LINE FOR FOOD AND DRINKS: Silversea

The 2024 FOOD & WINE Global Tastemakers awards were voted on by 180 food and travel writers from across the globe and ranked by an expert judging panel. To access the methodology and the full list and descriptions of the honorees, please visit foodandwine.com/globaltastemakers and on Instagram @foodandwine.

Capital One is the presenting sponsor of the FOOD & WINE 2024 Global Tastemakers awards.

