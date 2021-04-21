FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Returns This September With All-Star Talent Including Martha Stewart, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Guy Fieri, Maneet Chauhan, Andrew Zimmern and More

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) FOOD & WINE announces the lineup of chefs, wine experts and events for the 38th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen taking place September 10–12, with tickets going on sale on April 28 at classic.foodandwine.com. American Express Card Members have access to exclusive pre-sale tickets beginning today through April 28. Martha Stewart, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Guy Fieri, Kristen Kish, Maneet Chauhan, Melissa King, Andrew Zimmern, Claudette Zepeda, Rodney Scott, Justin Chapple, as well as the Top Chef Season 18 Winner, are among the participating chefs hosting live cooking demonstrations.

This year's FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will feature cooking demonstrations, wine pairings, special dining experiences at local restaurants, as well as the signature Grand Tasting Pavilion in Wagner Park in the center of Aspen offering tastings from winemakers, distilleries and more from around the globe. Wine and beverage seminars will be hosted by experts such as Carlton McCoy, Leslie Sbrocco, Mark Oldman, Alba Huerta, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin and FOOD & WINE's Ray Isle, among others.

Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of FOOD & WINE, said, "For our team, this year's event takes on a new meaning and a new appreciation in light of the past year, and I'm grateful to the many talented chefs and experts who are joining us to create a world-class experience. We also thank the City of Aspen for its hospitality and continued partnership and look forward to celebrating and connecting with our culinary community."

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

American Express is the presenting sponsor of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2021. The full list of sponsors includes American Express, Lexus, Foods & Wines from Spain, Le Creuset, and S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

Staying true to its history of providing a singular best-in-class culinary experience, this year's FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will offer a more intimate setting compared to prior years in order to create opportunities for social distancing and appropriate safety protocols. The event will also include virtual and digital extensions that will be announced in the coming months. For more information about the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2021, including programming and talent updates, as well as the latest information about safety protocols, visit classic.foodandwine.com.

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen has traditionally taken place during the month of June and the decision was made to host it in September this year, keeping safety top of mind. Next year, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will return on June 19–22, 2022.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) portfolio of best-in-class brands.

