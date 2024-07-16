FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN CHARLESTON ANNOUNCES TALENT LINE-UP AND SPECIAL EVENTS FOR INAUGURAL FESTIVAL

The Holy City gears up for a star-studded weekend celebrating the best in culinary and beverage this September with tickets on sale now

Tyler Florence, Al Roker, Maneet Chauhan, Brooke Williamson, CJ McCollum, Stephanie Izard, Rodney Scott, Sean Brock, Tamron Hall and Andrew Zimmern Among Headliners

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure announce the talent, programming and events lineup for the inaugural FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, set for September 27-29, 2024. From star-studded cooking demos and wine tastings to the ultimate tailgate, tickets are on sale now for this premier culinary weekend showcasing the best of Charleston and beyond. Presented by Explore Charleston, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston is an extension of the iconic FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, bringing more than 40 years of expertise to spotlight the Lowcountry's unique culinary and cultural offerings.

FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston 2024

A centerpoint for the weekend, the legendary Grand Tasting Pavilion will feature more than 100 winemakers, distillers, chefs, and purveyors serving wine, spirits and food from the local area and around the world. The programming will include more than 40 cooking demos, panels, and wine and spirits seminars with best-in-class talent including Tyler Florence, Andrew Zimmern, Maneet Chauhan, Sean Brock, Alexander Smalls, Al Roker, Brooke Williamson, Erick Williams, Stephanie Izard, Tamron Hall, CJ McCollum, Claudette Zepeda, Wanda Mann, as well as local favorites Mike Lata, Miles White, Femi Oyediran, Bethany Heinze, John Lewis, Rodney Scott, Carrie Morey, and many more. See the full talent line-up here.

Hunter Lewis, Editor in Chief of Food & Wine said, "It's always an honor to bring together some of the most dynamic talent in the food world. We are grateful to all the chefs, winemakers, and experts joining us in the Lowcountry to build an exciting new FOOD & WINE Classic created to showcase the best of this region."

Among the programming highlights:

The Barbecue Sides Smackdown competition with Rodney Scott and John Lewis

competition with and Recipes to Live By with Al Roker of NBC's Today and his daughter Courtney Roker Laga sharing dishes from their new cookbook

with of NBC's Today and his daughter sharing dishes from their new cookbook Masala Dabba : The Heart and Soul of the Indian Kitchen with Maneet Chauhan

with Outside the Brunch Box: Diner Favorites with a Twist with Stephanie Izard

with High Steaks: Recipes of an American Steakhouse with Tyler Florence

with Battle of the Biscuits competition with Carrie Morey , Erika Council , and Jason Stanhope

The full schedule of cooking demonstrations, seminars and panels is available here .

Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living said, "The Southern Living Lowcountry Tailgate at Kiawah River will bring to life Charleston's outdoor cooking traditions in a stunning location. With award-winning chefs and pitmasters, an oyster roast, and a fantastic band, this will be a very fun night in the Lowcountry."

To celebrate all that the city has to offer, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston will also host several special off-site ticketed events available to festival passholders for purchase. Here's a selection of the newest events:

Southern Living Lowcountry Tailgate at The Dunlin, Kiawah River

Hosted by Sid Evans, this ultimate Southern college football tailgate will take place at Kiawah River, the site of Southern Living's 2024 Idea House. Guests will enjoy Lowcountry traditions, exceptional Southern BBQ, and world-class cocktails at this gorgeous new resort, with appearances by Chef Tyler Florence, Pitmasters John Lewis, Rodney Scott, and Hector Garate, and musical guest Boy Named Banjo. Attendees can also tour the Southern Living Idea House.

Travel + Leisure Style Stroll: Jacqui Gifford's Shopping Guide to Charleston

Travel + Leisure's Editor in Chief will take guests on a shopping tour along Charleston's iconic King Street and beyond where Southern hospitality meets chic boutiques and upscale shops. The excursion will include stops at a curated selection of stores with everything from fashion-forward finds and unique gifts to artisanal goods and local collectibles.

Sea to Table: Crabbing & Cooking in the Lowcountry with Travel + Leisure

This Travel + Leisure experience will bring to life the coastal charm and culinary delights of Charleston. This program will be an unforgettable adventure where guests will discover the secrets of harvesting the freshest crabs straight from the sea and learn how to transform them into delectable regional dishes.

Tickets for these additional special events are now available for sale to passholders and more information can be found here, with more events to be announced, including a Dine Around series at a selection of the city's top restaurants.

"We're thrilled to highlight the magic of Charleston that our readers have celebrated for years," said Jacqui Gifford. "We're excited to offer experiences like bespoke shopping tours and hands-on crabbing and cooking adventures, immersing guests in the charm, history, and culture that make this city so special."

Explore Charleston is the Presenting Sponsor of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston 2024, with additional sponsors including Discover South Carolina, Lexus, and S.Pellegrino. For more on festival programming, participating talent, and travel information, please visit foodandwineclassicincharleston.com.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with its award-winning magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital and social as well as its Biscuits & Jam podcast and licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

ABOUT EXPLORE CHARLESTON

Explore Charleston is a 501c6 destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) representing ten municipalities across three counties in the Greater Charleston Area. It seeks to unify and lead the local travel industry in marketing the destination, creating overnight visitation, and supporting the community's long-term development through sustainable tourism promotion and management strategies. In 2022, the Charleston region's travel and hospitality industry supported over 51,000 hospitality jobs and generated an economic impact of over $12.8 billion.

The FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston is powered by the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith