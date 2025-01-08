FOOD & WINE Classic Returns to Aspen this June with an All-Star Program for Its 42nd Year

Consumer Tickets Go on Sale January 22nd

Padma Lakshmi, Ayesha Curry, Kristen Kish, Tyler Florence, Carla Hall, Stephanie Izard, Maneet Chauhan, Tiffany Derry, Claudette Zepeda, Martin Yan, and Andrew Zimmern Will Headline This Year's Highly-Anticipated Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE announced today the star-studded 2025 lineup and ticket sales information for its signature event, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. The 42nd annual three-day culinary festival, which will take place from June 20-22, will transform the mountain town of Aspen into a culinary wonderland, featuring an all-star lineup of celebrity chefs, wine and spirits experts, dozens of cooking demos, wine tastings, a legendary tasting pavilion in the center of town, and buzz-worthy parties, dinners, and special events. Tickets will be available on January 22, 2025, beginning at 12 pm ET at classic.foodandwine.com.

2025 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

Renowned chefs and culinary stars, including Maneet Chauhan, Ayesha Curry, Tiffany Derry, Tyler Florence, Carla Hall, Stephanie Izard, Kristen Kish, Padma Lakshmi, Martin Yan, Claudette Zepeda, Andrew Zimmern, and the winner of Top Chef Season 22, will lead cooking demonstrations and panel discussions, with more to be announced. Wine and beverage seminars and tastings will be led by experts Anne Becerra, Julia Coney, Anthony Giglio, Ray Isle, Carlin Karr, Wanda Mann, Amanda McCrossin, Gary Obligacion, Mark Oldman, Femi Oyediran, June Rodil, Prairie Rose, Sabato Sagaria, Monica Samuels, Bobby Stuckey, Miles White, among others.

FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said, "We spend 12 months of the year thinking of ways to surprise and delight our guests at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen through unique culinary experiences, world-class chefs and wine experts, educational seminars and tastings, and new ways for participants to discover the biggest culinary trends and innovations. The 2025 event promises to be another unforgettable party, and we are beyond excited to have so many of our favorite presenters joining us again alongside some new faces."

For more than four decades, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen has been widely regarded as a can't-miss event for industry insiders and food and wine enthusiasts alike. The iconic event has become Aspen's 'unofficial kickoff of summer,' transforming the mountain town into an adult summer camp for food and beverage lovers. This year, new and enhanced experiences will be introduced for an even more action-packed weekend. For more information on festival programming, participating talent, and travel, please visit classic.foodandwine.com.

As part of the FOOD & WINE Gives philanthropic initiative, which supports outstanding charitable partners in the community and culinary industry, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

Sponsors of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2025 include American Express, Lexus, S.Pellegrino, and SKS.

Dubbed "the granddaddy of them all" by The New York Times and often hailed as the original food festival, the iconic event expanded its storied legacy in 2024 with the debut of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, further cementing its influence as a cornerstone of culinary culture. The second annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston will take place November 14 - 16, 2025, and tickets will be available later this year. For more on this event, visit https://foodandwineclassicincharleston.com/

About FOOD & WINE:

Food & Wine, the ultimate culinary authority, celebrates the global epicurean experience through its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

