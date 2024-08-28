FOOD & WINE MAGAZINE NAMES MORÉT-BREALYNN AS ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S TOP 5 NEW WINERIES**

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morét-Brealynn Wines has been recognized as one of California's Top 5 New Wineries by Food & Wine Magazine, one of the most esteemed Epicurean publications with over 16 million readers. This prestigious accolade is featured in the September 2024 issue, where the magazine highlights 55 wineries and bottles that "encapsulate the past, present, and future of California wine."

Moret in the Vineyard Moret Pouring Wine Moret and Tacos

In their exploration of California's wine future, Food & Wine has identified five wineries that embody some of the most exciting trends in the industry. Among these innovative wineries is Morét-Brealynn Wines, a rising star in the California wine scene.

Ray Isle, the Executive Wine Editor of Food & Wine, highlights Morét's Hispanic heritage stating, "Despite her French-sounding name, winemaker Morét Brealynn is 100% Mexican, she notes. She started off on the hospitality side of wine, then moved to the business side, then switched to winemaking. She started her eponymous label with the 2021 vintage; her second release only confirms her talent."

Morét's talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed. She has been featured in other leading publications like Forbes, Decanter, and Sonoma Magazine, as well as on The Black Wine Guy Podcast. Her wines have consistently earned high praise from respected sources including JebDunnuck.com, Vinous, and Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

As one of California's few female, Hispanic, millennial winemakers, Morét's journey is just beginning. In addition to crafting her own wines, she co-produces the highly acclaimed Dial Tone and Busy Signal Wines and consults alongside Adam Lee for notable wineries like Rombauer Vineyards and Bucher Wines. Morét also serves on the Board as Programs Director for Wine Women, a nonprofit organization that creates programs, events, and creative opportunities to promote women in their wine industry careers.

With National Hispanic Heritage Month approaching (September 15 - October 15), Morét's story is particularly timely. She is available for interviews and profiles focusing on her winery, the art of Pinot Noir, and the vital role of women in wine.

For more information about Morét Brealynn and her wines – including sample requests, visit Morét-Brealynn Wines ( www.moretbrealynnwines.com ) or contact her directly via Email ( [email protected] ). Follow her on Instagram @moretbrealynnwines.

SOURCE Moret-Brealynn Wines