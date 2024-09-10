FOOD & WINE Unveils Its 2024 Best New Chefs in America

These 13 Rising Culinary Stars Are Moving American Cuisine Into The Future

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE announces its 36th annual Best New Chefs: America's most talented and dynamic up-and-coming chefs. This year's 13 Best New Chefs—the largest class yet—represent the future of cooking in America. They are leaders at the stove, creating food that is innovative, disruptive, highly personal, and delicious—and also leaders in the kitchen, creating more sustainable and welcoming workplaces for their teams.

FOOD & WINE 2024 October Issue

In-depth profiles of the 2024 FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs, along with reporting on some of the most exciting restaurants and standout recipes from Best New Chefs alums, and more are featured now in a special Best New Chefs Digital Issue and in the October issue of FOOD & WINE, on newsstands September 20.

"One of the true pleasures of this job is discovering a FOOD & WINE Best New Chef," said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "There are now 389 Best New Chefs dating back to 1988, and the chefs who have earned the accolade have shaped cuisine in America. From Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud (both in the 1988 class of Best New Chefs) to Stephanie Izard (2011) and Kwame Onwuachi (2019), their influence on our food culture is undeniable. We proudly welcome the 2024 class into this legacy."

2024 FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS

Wedchayan "Deau" Arpapornnopparat - Holy Basil, Los Angeles

Camari Mick and Mary Attea - The Musket Room & Raf's, New York City

Erika Council - Bomb Biscuit Co., Atlanta

Leina Horii and Brian Lea-Kisser, Nashville

Silver Iocovozzi - Neng Jr.'s, Asheville, North Carolina

Nicole Cabrera Mills - Pêche, New Orleans

Lawrence "LT" Smith - Chilte, Phoenix

Karyn Tomlinson - Myriel, St. Paul

Jonny White, Jalen Heard, and Lane Milne - Goldee's, Fort Worth, Texas

For more information on the winners, click here.

In his first assignment as Restaurant Editor, Raphael Brion said, "For this class of Best New Chefs, 'fusion' is something to celebrate, borders are imaginary constructs, and the world is a delicious pantry to pull from. Like at Raf's in New York City, where Mary Attea and Camari Mick blend the cuisines of France and Italy in a billowing, rustic delight. Or at Chilte in Phoenix, where Lawrence "LT" Smith's playful "new-wave" Mexican-inspired menu fearlessly hopscotches the planet. These chefs are redefining fusion, blending their roots into bold, genre-bending creations, continuing the legacy of Food & Wine Best New Chefs since 1988."

The selection process for the Best New Chefs is a rigorous months-long process. Chefs who have been in charge of a kitchen or pastry program for five years or less are eligible for the F&W Best New Chef accolade. The process begins with Food & Wine soliciting and vetting nominations from Best New Chef alums, food writers, cookbook authors, and other trusted experts around the country. FOOD & WINE scouts travel the country, each dining out in hundreds of restaurants in search of the most promising and dynamic chefs right now.

The FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs 2024 launch party taking place this evening at LE PAVILLON in New York City will feature FOOD & WINE Alumni Best New Chefs DANIEL BOULUD [1988], JEREMIAH STONE AND FABIAN VON HAUSKE VALTIERRA [2017], EUNJI LEE [2023]. CBS Mornings Co-Host TONY DOKOUPIL will join the celebration as emcee.

To support the new class, FOOD & WINE will kick off the celebration with the Best New Chef Mentorship Program, which empowers new BNCs to grow personally and professionally in their careers. "Giving out an accolade is not enough; we want to support their personal and professional growth for years to come and connect them to a network of hospitality veterans," says Lewis.

The FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs 2024 event is sponsored by Mijenta Tequila, S.Pellegrino®, Oceania Cruises, and Foley Family Wines & Spirits. The 2024 Best New Chef Mentorship program is sponsored by YETI.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with an authoritative voice in its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith