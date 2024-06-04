FOOD & WINE Unveils Its 2024 Game Changers

Honoring 17 Trailblazers Shaping a More Sustainable, Equitable, and Delicious Future

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOD & WINE today announces its annual list of Game Changers, spotlighting 17 people and companies who are driving innovation and shaping the future of how we cook, dine, and drink. From chefs and restaurateurs to entrepreneurs and companies, their projects and inventions have already made a significant, positive impact on culinary culture. Selected by FOOD & WINE editors, the complete list of Game Changers and the awards methodology are now featured on foodandwine.com/gamechangers2024 and in the July Innovation Issue of FOOD & WINE on newsstands June 17.

2024 FOOD & WINE GAME CHANGERS

"Innovation is a thread that connects the past to the future, and in our annual July Innovators Issue, we celebrate the people, places, ingredients, and tools shaping the future of cuisine in America. People like Chicago chef and community builder Erick Williams and companies with sustainable missions like Cruz Foam—all of them are changing the ways we eat and drink for the better," said Hunter Lewis, FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief.

Meet the 2024 FOOD & WINE GAME CHANGERS:



Erick Williams — The award-winning Chicago chef inspires a generation of Black entrepreneurs and champions community development.

MìLà — Founders Caleb Wang and Jen Liao pivoted from a Bellevue, WA, food stall to launching restaurant-quality soup dumplings that can be found in freezer aisles nationwide.

Hand Hospitality — The restaurant group pushing Korean food to the forefront of American cuisine from New York City to Miami and Boston.

Brigaid — Based in Middleton, CT, the company combines the skills of professional chefs with institutional food-service programs to ensure that schoolchildren, seniors, hospital patients, and incarcerated people have consistent access to delicious and nourishing meals.

Siete Family Foods — Founded in Austin, TX, with just $1,000 and a family of seven, it has emerged as the fastest-growing Mexican-American chip brand in the top 10, challenging big legacy brands.

AirHood —This portable countertop range hood revolutionizes ventilation-challenged home kitchens by controlling odors and smoke and creating a healthier environment for all cooks.

Brooklyn KURA — The Brooklyn-based brewery is driving an American sake revolution.

Chris and Courtney Storer — The brother-and-sister duo behind FX Hulu's original series, "The Bear," which is one of television's most groundbreaking shows in its portrayal of restaurant culture.

Rupa Bhattacharya and Roshara Sanders — The women leading the country's most storied cooking school "Culinary Institute America" into a new era of diversity.

Bitty & Beau's — The original shop opened in January 2016 in Wilmington, NC by Amy and Ben Wright is now a coffee chain that stands as a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment, employing over 400 individuals with disabilities across 20 locations in 12 states.

Tiffanie Barriere — A trailblazing mixologist and cultural historian shaking up cocktail culture.

Zero Acre Farm — With its sustainable production method, this oil fermented from sugarcane is poised to revolutionize kitchens and the cooking oil industry overall.

Cruz Foam — This product is a recyclable and compostable alternative to harmful Styrofoam, ensuring a sustainable future for food shipping and environmental preservation.

Blue Ocean Mariculture — The most sustainable fish farm in the U.S. is leading a sea change from ocean to table.

French Bloom — The company is infusing new, booze-free energy into one of the most change-resistant corners of wine: Champagne.

About FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with its award-winning magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

