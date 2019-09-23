Food 4 Less Names 26-Year Grocery Veteran Nancy Lebold as Vice President of Merchandising

Ms. Lebold joins Kroger with 26 years of experience in the grocery retail industry for WinCo Foods. While at WinCo she held a variety of store, district and corporate roles with varying degrees of responsibility and leadership. In 2007, Ms. Lebold was named vice president of General Merchandise for WinCo Foods before being promoted to vice president of Procurement. In 2015, she was named senior vice president of Operations where she led significant operational and performance improvements in new markets among other impressive accomplishments.

"We are thrilled to have an operator of Nancy's caliber to lead our merchandising team," said Bryan Kaltenbach, president, Food 4 Less/Foods Co. "Nancy exemplifies the strategic vision, leadership and execution skills needed for the position."

"I look forward to being part of such an incredible organization and team, together we will execute our Restock Kroger strategy and position Food 4 Less/Foods Co for continued success in the future," said Lebold.

Ms. Lebold graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Marketing and holds a Food Industry Management Certificate from the University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business.

About Food 4 Less/Foods Co

Food 4 Less is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 11,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $4 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less/Foods Co, please visit our websites at www.food4less.com and www.foodsco.com.

