Food 4 Less/Foods Co Invites Customers to Support Our Troops

To honor our heroes, Food 4 Less and Foods Co together with customers and employees, are raising money to support the USO's broad range of programs that assist service members and their families.

This year, customers and associates of Food 4 Less and Foods Co stores will be able to show their support for our service men and women from May 23 to July 24 by donating their spare change in specially-marked coin boxes at the check stand. One-hundred percent of all donations will go to the USO.

"The USO supports our military and their families in so many ways—from being right there for the wounded, injured and ill, to helping those who are on deployment record a bed time story for their children," said Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Food 4 Less/Foods Co. "The USO connects with our service men and women every step of the way, and Food 4 Less/Foods Co is proud to honor our troops and veterans by supporting them."

Honoring Food 4 Less/Foods Co's Military Heroes

Food 4 Less/Foods Co is also recognizing company associates who are active and former military members, including Marzuk Lewis, a customer 1st clerk at the Food 4 Less at 1748 W. Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles' Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Lewis, who resides in the Jefferson Park area, served in the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1988. He achieved the rank of sergeant and oversaw a crew charged with aircraft instrument and flight control maintenance. He joined Food 4 Less in 2015 after a two-decade career as a structural mechanic in the aerospace industry.

Customers can read more accounts of military service like Marzuk Lewis' story of service in the U.S. Air Force, and learn how to volunteer with the USO or donate by visiting www.honoringourheroes.com.

Lewis' picture is also being featured on special Honoring Our Heroes signs that are being displayed at all Food 4 Less and Foods Co supermarkets from Memorial Day through July 4.

About Food 4 Less

Food 4 Less is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. We are more than 11,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less is a recognized leader in community service and giving. Last year, the company contributed more than $4 million to support education, hunger relief, women's health and local nonprofit organizations in the communities served by the company's stores. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less, please visit our website at www.food4less.com.

