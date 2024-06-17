Food Additives Market size is set to grow by USD 14.32 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for processed food to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.84% during the forecast period. Rising demand for processed food is driving market growth, with a trend towards shelf-life extension of food products. However, growing demand for fresh foods poses a challenge. Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Wego Chemical Group Inc..

Global food additives market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, Convenience food, Snacks, and Others), Product (Flavors and enhancers, Acidulants, Colorants, Sweeteners, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate and Lyle PLC, and Wego Chemical Group Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The food additives market experiences growth due to the implementation of active packaging solutions. This innovation maintains product quality and extends shelf life, appealing to consumers worldwide. However, European consumers prioritize fresh, minimally processed foods without artificial additives. Consequently, mild processing methods like hurdle technology gain prominence. These factors collectively contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Food Additives market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods. Flavorors, emulsifiers, preservatives, and colorants are among the most common food additives in use. Global production of these additives is increasing, with key contributors being North America and Europe.

The use of natural food additives is also on the rise, driven by consumer preferences for healthier options. The market for functional food additives, such as probiotics and prebiotics, is also expanding. The use of advanced technologies like nanotechnology and biotechnology is expected to further drive innovation in the food additives industry. Overall, the Food Additives market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global fresh food market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for preservative-free, unfrozen foods. This trend is driven by health consciousness and the WHO's promotion of fresh fruit and vegetable consumption. Supermarkets' rise also contributes to market expansion. Conversely, the food additives market may face competition as global meat production and fresh food consumption increase.

The Food Additives Market faces several challenges in the use of various additives. Regulations and consumer preferences are key issues. Colors, flavors, preservatives, and antioxidants are commonly used additives.

Producers must comply with food regulations and consumer expectations for safety and naturalness. Milk, fruits, and vegetables are natural sources for many additives. However, synthetic alternatives offer cost advantages and longer shelf life. Producers must balance consumer demand for natural products with the need for efficient production and cost control.

The use of certain additives, like artificial sweeteners and food dyes, remains controversial due to health concerns. Sustainability and ethical considerations also impact the market. Producers must navigate these challenges to meet consumer demands and remain competitive.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Bakery and confectionery

1.2 Beverages

1.3 Convenience food

1.4 Snacks

1.5 Others Product 2.1 Flavors and enhancers

2.2 Acidulants

2.3 Colorants

2.4 Sweeteners

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Bakery and confectionery- The Food Additives Market is a significant business sector, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience and extended shelf life in food products. Key players in this market include Danisco, DuPont, and Archer Daniels Midland. They supply additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, and colors to food manufacturers worldwide.

Market growth is fueled by population growth and changing dietary preferences, leading to increased demand for functional food additives. Regulations, however, remain a challenge, with stringent rules governing the use of certain additives in different regions. Despite this, the Food Additives Market continues to expand, offering opportunities for innovation and growth.

Research Analysis

The Food Additives Market encompasses a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the sensory attributes, shelf life, and functional properties of consumer foods. These additives include specialty food ingredients, sensory ingredients, and functional ingredients such as vitamins, acidulates, antioxidants, and fat replacers. The market is driven by the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, leading to a greater demand for healthy food options.

Breweries, E-retail, and food companies are significant consumers of food additives. Multifunctionality and micro-encapsulation techniques are key trends in the market, enabling color delivery and clean labeling while maintaining the desired taste, texture, and flavor. Business opportunities lie in the development of innovative additives that cater to consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Market Research Overview

The Food Additives Market encompasses a wide range of substances used to enhance the quality, extend the shelf life, and modify the physical and sensory attributes of food products. These additives include preservatives, colors, sweeteners, emulsifiers, and flavors, among others. The global Food Additives Market is driven by various factors such as increasing consumer awareness about food safety and health, changing dietary preferences, and the growing demand for convenience foods.

The market is segmented based on the type of additives, applications, and regions. The market for Food Additives is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for processed and packaged food products worldwide. The market is also witnessing significant innovation, with companies developing new and advanced additives to cater to the evolving consumer needs and preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Bakery And Confectionery



Beverages



Convenience Food



Snacks



Others

Product

Flavors And Enhancers



Acidulants



Colorants



Sweeteners



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

