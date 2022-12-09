Food additives market to grow by 4.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries will drive Growth - Technavio

Dec 09, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food additives market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application, product, and Region
The food additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
From a regional perspective, 32% of the market growth will originate from North America. The food additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 14211.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio.
Food additives market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Food additives market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers food additives market vendors including -
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.:
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH
- Cargill Inc.
- Chr Hansen Holding AS
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Givaudan SA
- Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances
- J M Huber Corp.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
Food additives market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
- Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries
- Expanding global middle class
- Increase in the number of working women
Key challenges:
- Growing demand for fresh foods
- Promotion of consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables by the World Health Organization (WHO)
- Rise in the number of supermarkets has boosted the growth of the global fresh food market
What are the key data covered in this food additives market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food additives market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the food additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the food additives market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food additives market vendors
|
Food Additives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
190
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 14211.34 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.4
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports
