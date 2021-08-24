Food Aid Not Needed In Kenyan Sub-Region For The First Time In A Decade Due To ADM And Concern Worldwide Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in three decades, there was no need for humanitarian food distributions among 20 communities in Tana River County, Kenya. The transformation in Tana River has been thanks to the Lifesaving Education and Assistance to Farmers (LEAF) Project, built upon Concern Worldwide and ADM's shared goal of advancing nutrition innovation globally. The project in Tana River focused on agricultural transformation through skills training, financial aid and continuous mentorship. Through initiatives that addressed both the causes and consequences of malnutrition and food insecurity, LEAF directly impacted nearly 50,000 individuals (39,700 in Kenya and 10,200 in Ethiopia) – all in the midst of a global pandemic.

"We're so proud of our partnership with Concern Worldwide, where we have helped make a difference in the dire nutrition situation for thousands of residents in Ethiopia and Kenya, while being good stewards of the environment," said Juan Luciano, ADM Chairman and CEO. "We're hopeful that the success of this project can serve as a model as we work together to end food insecurity globally, unlocking the power of nature to save lives today, to enrich them tomorrow."

ADM and Concern Worldwide are two of many organizations working at full speed to find more sustainable and successful solutions to one of the most critical of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: zero hunger. With LEAF, both ADM and Concern Worldwide have demonstrated a model for private sector partnership based on the resources of international corporations, and the expertise of humanitarian and development organizations to develop unique solutions to the world's most complex issues.

In Tana River County, Kenya, 16,200 of the individuals reached with LEAF were women and children who received lifesaving nutrition services. In just one year of the program, child malnutrition rates dropped from 4% to 1%, a significant change compared to the subcounty average of 4.3%. LEAF also enabled the utilization of 1,484 new acres of land away from the river for farming to reduce the risk of flooding. Previously farmers lost up to 60% of their produce, but now losses have been reduced to under 20%.

The underlying goal of LEAF was to improve food and nutrition security for communities in Tana River, and it worked. Yet the threat of famine throughout the world remains. The UN estimates there are 88 million people facing acute hunger in countries affected by conflict and instability — 34 million of whom are currently on the precipice of famine. Urgent action from the international community is needed to avoid catastrophe.

"We need to continue to grow and scale these programs with partners like ADM who are committed to global food security. Today it's the Tanya River, but tomorrow it could be anywhere there's need," said Colleen Kelly, CEO, Concern Worldwide US.

To learn more about the LEAF partnership visit: https://www.concernusa.org/leaf.

ABOUT ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

ABOUT CONCERN WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1968, Concern Worldwide is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to eliminating extreme poverty. We believe in a world where no one lives in poverty, fear, or oppression – where all have access to a decent standard of living and the opportunities and choices essential to a long, healthy, and creative life – a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. We work with 25 million people each year, in some of the hardest to reach and most fragile places – places prone to conflict, natural disasters, climate change, and extreme hunger. Learn more at www.concernusa.org.

SOURCE Concern Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.concernusa.org

