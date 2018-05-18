Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets to 2024: Global Strategic Business Report - Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Gluten-free

Lactose-Free

Others

The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players



Alpro UK Ltd. (UK)

Amy's Kitchen, Inc. ( USA )

) Barry Callebaut Group ( Switzerland )

) Daiya Foods, Inc. ( Canada )

) Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)

Dr. Schr ( Italy )

) Dr Schr UK Ltd (UK)

Ener-G Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Enjoy Life Foods ( USA )

) Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Gluten Free Foods Ltd. (UK)

Glutino Food Group ( Canada )

) Green Valley Organics ( USA )

) Kellogg Company ( USA )

) Nature's Path Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Pamela's Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Semper AB ( Sweden )

) Sweet William Pty., Ltd. ( Australia )

) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA )

) The Kraft Heinz Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Food Allergy and Intolerance Products

Essential for People Suffering from Food Allergies, Sensitivities and Intolerances

Prevalence of Food Allergy

A Statistical Insight

Select Foods that Commonly Cause Allergic Reactions in Select Countries

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Positioned for Strong Growth

Free From' Foods

A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Gluten-Free Products Market

2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth

Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market

Lactose-free Cheese Market: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales

Gluten-free Products Market: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products

Health Conscious Consumers

Key Demand Drivers of Gluten- Free Products

Growing Demand for Gluten Free Foods among Millennials

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market

Gluten-free Beverages Market

Health Advantages Spur Growth

Gluten-free Snacks: Growing in Popularity

Taste Remains Key to Success

Grocery Stores

The Most Common Distribution Channel for Gluten Free Products

Allergen-Free Snacks

A Vibrant Category

Egg-Free Products

A Niche Segment with Promising Growth Potential

Celebrity Endorsements Lift Popularity Levels

Product Labeling

Crucial to Food Allergy and Intolerance Products

Broader Availability of Products Encourage Market Growth

Retail Scenario

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Expanding Urban Population

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Regulatory Environment

Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee

United States

EU Labelling Directive

Australia

Canada

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Gluten-free Products

Lactose-free Products

Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products

The Big Eight

Historical Review

Factors Propelling Food Allergy

Rationale of Food Allergy

Immune-mediated Response

IgE Antibodies Reaction

IgE-mediated Ailments

Non-IgE Antibodies Reaction

Non-IgE mediated Ailments

Celiac Disease

Non-immune-mediated Response

Signs and Symptoms of Food Allergy

Angioedema

Common Food Allergy (CFA) Symptoms

Anaphylaxis

Exercise-Stimulated Food Allergy Symptoms

Pollen Food Allergy Symptoms

Major Types of Food Allergy

Egg Allergy

Milk Allergy

Wheat Allergy

Gluten Sensitivity

Soy Allergy

Rare Food Allergies

Major Sources & Ingredients of Allergy Triggering Food Products

Diagnosis of Food Allergy

Different Diagnoses Types

Allergy Testing Methods

Management of Allergic Reactions

Pathophysiology

Alternative Techniques

Special Diets

Acupressure and Acupuncture

Herbal Remedies

Conflicting Views on Food Allergies

Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance vs Food Allergy

Factors Triggering Food Intolerance

Symptoms of Food Intolerance

Type of Food Reactions

Types of Food Intolerance

Carbohydrate Intolerance

Histamine Intolerance

Tyramine Sensitivity

Sensitivity to Food Additives

Diagnosis of Food Intolerance

Treatment of Food Intolerance

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Central Foods Launches New Gluten-free Chicken Products

Kidfresh to Launch Gluten Free & Organic Kids' Meals

Paramount Introduces New Gluten-Free Products

Mller Unveils New Lactose-Free Yogurts for the UK Market

Valio Introduces New Range of Lactose-free Ice Creams in Russia and Finland

and Clover Sonoma Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk

Prewett's Launches New Gluten-Free Chocoful Caramel

Schr Unveils New Gluten-free Products in the UK

Pamela's Products Launches Gluten Free Pastas and Pasta Meals

Drupe Food Introduces Lactose-Free Vegan Milk in India

Ingredion Launches Gluten-free Tapioca Flour

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Celebrate Brands Acquires Green Plate Foods

GreenSpace Brands Takes Over Galaxy Nutritional Foods

Arla Foods to Invest in Production Facility for Lactose-Free Milk in UK

Bounty Brands Takes Over Bezgluten



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)

The United States (77)

(77) Canada (6)

(6) Europe (59)

(59) France (5)

(5)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (34)

(34)

Italy (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvh65q/food_allergy_and?w=5

