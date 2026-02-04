Food Allergy Market Forecast to Reach USD 73.2 Billion by 2035 as Diagnostics, Labeling Compliance, and Immunotherapy Expand Clinical Pathways

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food allergy market is estimated at USD 44.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 73.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest Report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The outlook reflects rising prevalence of allergic conditions, growing awareness of food-related anaphylaxis, and improving diagnostic capabilities—alongside stronger regulatory emphasis on allergen labeling and safer food environments.

The market includes solutions used across food allergy diagnosis, symptom management, emergency response, and emerging desensitization approaches, with hospitals and specialty clinics strengthening protocols for severe reactions and complex cases. Growth is also supported by increased research investment and the gradual integration of food allergy management into broader primary-care pathways.

Key takeaways (2025–2035)

Market size (2025): USD 44.1B

USD 44.1B Forecast (2035): USD 73.2B

USD 73.2B CAGR (2025–2035): 5.2%

5.2% Leading allergen source (2025): Peanut (30.5%)

Leading treatment (2025): Antihistamines (35.0%)

Leading end-use (2025): Hospitals (42.0%)

Key growth regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

What is driving growth in the food allergy market?

Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis points to a sustained increase in demand as food allergies become more widely recognized and clinically managed. Three forces are shaping adoption:

Rising prevalence and higher-risk co-morbidities

Food allergies commonly coexist with asthma, and increased asthma incidence through 2025–2035 is expected to raise the risk of severe symptoms in certain patient groups—supporting demand for both preventive and therapeutic measures. Regulatory and industry compliance around allergens

Regulatory emphasis on allergen labeling and heightened awareness across food manufacturing and foodservice settings are increasing the need for accurate detection, standardized management practices, and patient education. Expanding R&D and treatment innovation

Advances in immunotherapy techniques and broader research into immune tolerance mechanisms are widening the pipeline of approaches beyond symptomatic relief. This includes ongoing work in immunomodulation strategies such as peptide immunotherapy, allergy DNA vaccination, immunostimulatory DNA vaccination, and anti-IgE approaches.

Segment spotlight: Peanut remains the leading allergen source

By allergen source, peanut is expected to account for 30.5% of total market revenue in 2025, making it the largest category. The segment's leadership is linked to the prevalence and severity of peanut allergies, including their association with life-threatening reactions requiring immediate medical intervention.

As food labeling and consumer awareness increase, demand is rising for precision diagnostics, targeted management solutions, and emergency preparedness aimed at peanut sensitization, which remains a major contributor to anaphylaxis cases across age groups.

Treatment spotlight: Antihistamines lead utilization in 2025

By treatment type, antihistamines are projected to hold 35.0% of market revenue in 2025. Their widespread use reflects their availability, cost effectiveness, and effectiveness in relieving mild-to-moderate symptoms such as itching, urticaria, and rhinitis.

Continued development of second-generation formulations with improved safety profiles and longer duration of action is strengthening this segment's role as a first-line option, particularly for non-severe reactions.

Where oral immunotherapy fits

Oral immunotherapy (OIT) is projected to represent 22% of the market and grow at a 3.6% CAGR during the evaluation period. Research efforts are focused on maximizing benefits and minimizing potential harm, while clinical adoption continues to be shaped by safety, standardization, and patient preference dynamics.

End-use spotlight: Hospitals remain the primary care setting

By end use, hospitals are projected to capture 42.0% of food allergy market revenue in 2025. Hospitals lead due to their ability to manage severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, through comprehensive infrastructure, multidisciplinary expertise, confirmatory diagnostics, and continuous monitoring.

Hospitals have also increased focus on allergy units and emergency preparedness protocols, reinforcing their role as the preferred setting for acute and complex cases.

Regional outlook: North America and Europe anchor demand

North America: Forecast to account for 43% of global food allergy treatments , supported by a large patient base, high awareness, and ongoing drug development activity in the U.S. market, including oral immunotherapy availability for peanut allergy patients under certain suitability criteria.

Forecast to account for , supported by a large patient base, high awareness, and ongoing drug development activity in the U.S. market, including oral immunotherapy availability for peanut allergy patients under certain suitability criteria. Europe: Expected to contribute 36% of worldwide revenue, reflecting a significant allergy-affected population and continued growth in allergen testing and compliance needs.

Key constraints affecting adoption and diagnosis

Future Market Insights highlights adoption barriers that can suppress measured prevalence and delay care pathways, including:

underdiagnosis due to limited awareness in some settings

lack of uniform diagnostic criteria affecting prevalence estimates and management standardization

inaccurate test results or delays in reporting

practical limitations for pediatric testing (including blood volume needs for multiple tests)

high testing costs and uneven availability of allergy testing in certain regions

Competitive landscape: fragmented market with partnerships and new entrants

The market is described as highly fragmented and competitive, with strategies including product development, partnerships, collaborations, and funding activity. New entrants are also developing tools and services supporting food allergy prevention, monitoring, and education—reflecting broad innovation across both clinical and consumer-facing approaches.

Key Companies Profiled - Allergy Therapeutics; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Immunomic Therapeutics Inc.; Prota Therapeutics; Aimmune Therapeutics; Aravex; Cambridge Allergy Ltd.; ALS Limited; Charm Sciences; Danaher Corporation

Market segmentation covered in the analysis

Allergen source: peanut, gluten, mustard, milk, egg, fish, others

peanut, gluten, mustard, milk, egg, fish, others Treatment: antihistamines, adrenaline, oral immunotherapy, others

antihistamines, adrenaline, oral immunotherapy, others End use: hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers

hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers Regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

For an in-depth analysis of evolving formulation trends and to access the complete strategic outlook for Food Allergy Market through 2036, visit the official report page at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-allergy-market

