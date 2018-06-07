Food Allergy Research & Education Names Lisa Gable Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Gable has served four U.S. presidents and two governors, counseled Fortune 500 CEOs, and represented global public-private partnerships and nonproﬁts with an end goal of moving organizations to higher levels of performance. As the former President of the Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation, Gable created and led a coalition of food and beverage industry corporations and public health and government agencies resulting in the reduction of 6.4 trillion calories from the American diet.

"After launching an extensive search for the next CEO of FARE, we are thrilled to have selected a seasoned and dynamic leader who will build exponentially on our strong foundation," said Janet Atwater, Chair of FARE's Board of Directors. "Lisa has a breadth of experience and level of expertise that will enable FARE to significantly grow as an organization and dedicate more resources to life-changing research and essential programs that keep millions with food allergies safe."

Gable previously served as a U.S. Commissioner General to the 2005 World Exposition in Japan, holding the personal rank of Ambassador, and as a United Nations Delegate. Most recently, Gable was a senior vice president of Global Public Policy at PepsiCo; she has also served on several nonprofit boards including as a National Trustee for the Boys and Girls Club of America and as a board member for Girl Scouts of the USA.

"The role that FARE has played in the lives of adults and families managing life-threatening food allergies has been critical, and the organization is poised to make an even more significant impact on behalf of millions affected by this disease," Gable said. "I look forward to leading FARE's next chapter and collaborating with stakeholders and partners to help solve this problem, which requires the country's urgent attention."

Gable succeeds Dr. James R. Baker, Jr., who announced his resignation in February and will remain engaged with FARE as a medical advisor.

ABOUT FARE

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) works on behalf of the 15 million Americans with food allergies, including all those at risk for life-threatening anaphylaxis. This potentially deadly disease affects 1 in every 13 children in the U.S. – or roughly two in every classroom. FARE's mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org.

