Food Allergy Science Initiative (FASI) Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Food Allergy Science Initiative

17 Oct, 2023, 08:03 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Allergy Science Initiative (FASI), a leading food allergy science nonprofit, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Carlos Bosques, PhD to Chief Executive Officer of FASI effective today. Dr. Bosques' extensive scientific leadership, interdisciplinary experience, and proven track-record as a drug developer make him the ideal leader to guide FASI in its next era of strategic impact.

Dr. Bosques joined FASI in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Research and quickly became an integral part of the organization's leadership structure. Under Dr. Bosques' leadership, FASI has released a Strategic Research Plan that continues to build foundational science that advances a deeper understanding of the biology of food allergies while launching translational research and drug discovery activities in collaboration with FASI's scientific network. As CEO, Dr. Bosques will build and steward relationships with FASI's generous donors and its broader community.

A biological chemist and bioengineer, Dr. Bosques brings with him a wealth of leadership experience including over 17 years in developing biomedical technology platforms and novel therapeutics. His experience in identifying therapeutic business opportunities and developing immuno-therapeutics from discovery to the clinical stage represents a great asset for the next phase of FASI. He has authored numerous publications and holds patents in the fields of immunology, glycobiology and biotherapeutics.

"We are confident that under Carlos's visionary leadership, FASI is poised for unparalleled growth and innovation. His proven track-record and deep industry knowledge aligns perfectly with our organizational goals. Carlos has already proven himself as a leader in FASI," said Christine Olsen, MD, Executive Chair, FASI.

As CEO, Dr. Bosques will lead FASI's continued efforts to drive scientific innovation and raise awareness for individuals living with food allergies and their families.

"I'm deeply honored to step into the role of FASI's CEO, and lead the team in passionately pursuing our remarkable mission," said Dr. Bosques." Food allergies impact millions of people worldwide and unfortunately there are very limited treatment options. I'm committed to driving forward our mission of advancing scientific knowledge, finding innovative solutions, and providing hope and relief to patients and families affected by food allergies."

Since 2016, FASI has invested $37+ million in breakthrough food allergy science in collaboration with a network of 100+ scientists. https://foodallergyscience.org.

SOURCE Food Allergy Science Initiative

