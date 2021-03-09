Food and Ag leaders Discuss Importance of US-China Collaboration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Heartland China Association (USHCA), in collaboration with its Chinese and American partners, is proud to host the first virtual US-China agriculture roundtable beginning on March 23. The three-week event, which will feature an array of top leaders and thinker in food and agriculture, will focus on how agriculture can address major global challenges and stabilize bilateral relations between the United States and the People's Republic of China.

"USHCA strongly believes that agriculture can help accelerate a climate-wise recovery for America as well as act as a stabilizing bedrock for the important US-China bilateral relationship," said Bob Holden, Chairman and CEO of the USHCA and former governor of Missouri. "Through this global sharing of ideas, we hope to shed a light on a way forward that would benefit China, the U.S., and the planet."

Entitled "Shared Challenges to Shared Future: Finding the Way Forward," the series of programs is dedicated to three pioneers who helped transform agriculture: George Washington Carver, Norman Borlaug, and Yuan Longping.

Participants in the forums are expected to include leaders from major food and agriculture companies, education institutions, and research organizations. Select confirmed participants include:



Krysta Harden , CEO of USDEC

, CEO of USDEC Elsa Murano , Director of Borlaug Institute, Texas A& M University

, Director of Borlaug Institute, Polly Ruhland , CEO of United Soybean Board

, CEO of United Soybean Board Bill Even , CEO of National Pork Board

, CEO of National Pork Board Erik Fyrwald , CEO of Syngenta Group

, CEO of Syngenta Group Rattan Lal, Ohio State University , 2020 World Food Prize Laureate

, 2020 World Food Prize Laureate Juan Luciano , Chairman and CEO of ADM

, Chairman and CEO of ADM John C. May , Chairman and CEO of John Deere

, Chairman and CEO of John Deere Damona Doye , Associate VP, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service

"We feel fortunate to be able to bring together an outstanding group of leaders and influencers who are instrumental in guiding agriculture through the many global challenges we face today," Holden continued. "By sharing thoughts and ideas, we hope to create new ways to tackle the problems that confront us all."

More information on the program is available at https://usheartlandchina.org/us-china-agriculture-roundtable/

US Heartland China Association is a 501(C)3 bipartisan organization that is committed to strong and healthy ties between the U.S. and P.R. China. USHCA builds those ties by promoting exchanges in culture, education and business between the two countries. More information is available at USHeartlandChina.org.

