Food and Beverage Industry Leaders Step Up to Support CORE© For Inspiring Hope Campaign

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children who face a medical crisis or natural disaster, is celebrating their 2022 Inspiring Hope campaign. They invited food and beverage suppliers to lend their support. Inspiring Hope is focused on raising much-needed funds to assist restaurant employees and their families when navigating through a qualifying circumstance.

"We are grateful for the generous support of the Corporate Partners who allow us to Inspire Hope to foodservice employees and their families across the country," said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. "The Inspiring Hope campaign allows us to provide a financial safety net to those who qualify."

The following industry leaders stepped up to support the cause and are encouraging others to join them throughout the year:

Bar Louie

Barefoot Wine

E&J Gallo Winery, Luxury Brands

Edrington

ExpandShare

Island Oasis

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Monin Gourmet Flavorings

Questex

Red Bull Energy Drink

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Love, Tito's

"Families never know when an emergency will strike, but we are able to answer the call. The support we receive from corporate and individual donors allows us to maintain our critical programs," added Bennett.

Grants are issued for various needs and help with covering rent, utilities, groceries, and other necessities. For more information about CORE and the Inspiring Hope campaign, visit COREgives.org.

If you know of a family in need of a CORE grant, please visit https://core.submittable.com/submit/174527/grant-referral to refer them to the program.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE, Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 founded by industry veterans and dedicated to serve food and beverage service employees with children when either the foodservice or beverage service employee or child navigates through a medical crisis, illness, injury, a death of the employee/spouse or their child or impacted by a natural disaster. Industry organizations and individual donors provide financial funding to help these families. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit that has helped more than 1,600 families in 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. CORE provides help in the form of a financial grant to help cover rent/mortgage, utilities, medical supplies, funds for basic necessities. Each grant is unique and based on the specific need of each applicant. An employee that may qualify for a grant can apply online or be referred.

To learn more, apply for a grant, refer a family for grant consideration or donate please visit coregives.org.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-605-9228

SOURCE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)