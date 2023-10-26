Food And Beverage Warehousing Market size to increase by USD 366.29 billion during 2022-2027, The demand for warehouse automation to drive the growth - Technavio

26 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market size is expected to grow by USD 366.29 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Meat/fish/seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery/confectionery/beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Grains and others), End-user (Processing factories, Distributors, and Retailers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for warehouse automation is driving market growth. The use of warehouse control software reduces transportation costs. It helps in managing orders by consolidating different orders from the same retailer or wholesaler. The demand for warehousing in the food and beverage sector mostly stems from large retailers, small stores, e-commerce, and home delivery services.
This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample
Key Highlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food and beverage warehousing market: Ahearn and Soper Inc., AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cargo partner GmbH, Conestoga Cold Storage, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Net Logistik S.A. de C.V, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc., Snowman Logistics Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Walmart Inc., Warehousing Express Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Toyota Industries Corp.
- Food and Beverage Warehousing Market is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 16.98% YOY growth in 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Trend
Business strategies adopted by vendors is an emerging trend in the F&B warehousing market. Vendors are partnering and collaborating with end-users and distributors to improve sales channels and expand their product portfolios. They are also focusing on expanding storage facilities. Vendors are investing in new technologies and upgrading their storage facilities. For example, in June 2020, Americold Realty Trust announced that it plans to invest about USD 45 million in expansion plans for its Dalgety facility in Auckland, New Zealand. Similarly, Preferred Freezer Services invested about USD 60 million to build its refrigeration facility in Virginia, US.
Challenge
Power consumption in cold storage challenges the F&B warehousing market. The demand for processed food items, such as meat, fish, frozen food products, and ready-to-eat items, drives the demand for cold storage warehouses. Most market players are developing their storage and transport facilities to cater to the demand. However, high energy consumption and the need for manpower are major concerns for cold storage operators.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report
Keg Segments:
By application, the meat/fish/seafood segment will account for a significant share of market growth during market growth. Meat/fish/seafood products have a very short shelf life, and most of these products are at risk of pathogens. These products need to be stored at certain temperatures to prevent spoilage. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample
Related Reports:
The food waste management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,068.67 million.
The industrial food slicers market share is expected to increase to USD 119.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65%.
|
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.76%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 366.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
16.98
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 28%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article