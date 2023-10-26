Food And Beverage Warehousing Market size to increase by USD 366.29 billion during 2022-2027, The demand for warehouse automation to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market size is expected to grow by USD 366.29 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Meat/fish/seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery/confectionery/beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Grains and others), End-user (Processing factories, Distributors, and Retailers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for warehouse automation is driving market growth. The use of warehouse control software reduces transportation costs. It helps in managing orders by consolidating different orders from the same retailer or wholesaler. The demand for warehousing in the food and beverage sector mostly stems from large retailers, small stores, e-commerce, and home delivery services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2023-2027

This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the food and beverage warehousing market: Ahearn and Soper Inc., AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cargo partner GmbH, Conestoga Cold Storage, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Net Logistik S.A. de C.V, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc., Snowman Logistics Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Walmart Inc., Warehousing Express Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Toyota Industries Corp.

Market to observe 16.98% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Business strategies adopted by vendors is an emerging trend in the F&B warehousing market. Vendors are partnering and collaborating with end-users and distributors to improve sales channels and expand their product portfolios. They are also focusing on expanding storage facilities. Vendors are investing in new technologies and upgrading their storage facilities. For example, in June 2020, Americold Realty Trust announced that it plans to invest about USD 45 million in expansion plans for its Dalgety facility in Auckland, New Zealand. Similarly, Preferred Freezer Services invested about USD 60 million to build its refrigeration facility in Virginia, US.

Challenge

Power consumption in cold storage challenges the F&B warehousing market. The demand for processed food items, such as meat, fish, frozen food products, and ready-to-eat items, drives the demand for cold storage warehouses. Most market players are developing their storage and transport facilities to cater to the demand. However, high energy consumption and the need for manpower are major concerns for cold storage operators.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

By application, the meat/fish/seafood segment will account for a significant share of market growth during market growth. Meat/fish/seafood products have a very short shelf life, and most of these products are at risk of pathogens. These products need to be stored at certain temperatures to prevent spoilage. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 366.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.98 Performing market contribution North America at 28% Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

