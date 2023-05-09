Food and beverage warehousing market to grow by at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2022 to 2027: Demand for warehouse automation to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is estimated to grow by USD 366.29 billion during 2022-2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 18.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (meat/fish/seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery/confectionery/beverages, fruits and vegetables, and grains and others), end-user (processing factories, distributors, and retailers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The meat/fish/seafood segment will account for a significant share of market growth during market growth. Meat/fish/seafood products have a very short shelf life, and most of these products are at risk of pathogens. These products need to be stored at certain temperatures to prevent spoilage. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The demand for warehouse automation is driving market growth. The use of warehouse control software reduces transportation costs. It helps in managing orders by consolidating different orders from the same retailer or wholesaler. The demand for warehousing in the food and beverage sector mostly stems from large retailers, small stores, e-commerce, and home delivery services. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. To understand more about the market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2023-2027

Food and beverage warehousing market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Ahearn and Soper Inc., AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cargo partner GmbH, Conestoga Cold Storage, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Net Logistik S.A. de C.V, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc., Snowman Logistics Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Walmart Inc., Warehousing Express Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (meat/fish/seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, bakery/confectionery/beverages, fruits and vegetables, and grains and others), end-user (processing factories, distributors, and retailers), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the food and beverage warehousing market was valued at USD 140.11 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 48.23 billion.

Food and beverage warehousing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Food and beverage warehousing market - Vendor insights

The global food and beverages warehousing market is growing at a moderate rate, with a large number of players. Factors such as the presence of numerous local vendors offering reasonable pricing are driving market growth, which intensifies competition in the market. Innovations in the warehouse management system for better management of stocks are also driving market growth. Leading players are coming up with innovative customization services such as EDI, warehouse management systems, and transportation management systems to survive in the global food and beverage warehousing market during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers food and beverage warehousing through pay-as-you-go service under two divisions, Sortable Fulfillment Centers and Non-sortable Fulfillment Centers.

The company offers food and beverage warehousing through pay-as-you-go service under two divisions, Sortable Fulfillment Centers and Non-sortable Fulfillment Centers. Americold Realty Trust Inc. - The company offers temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing for food and beverages.

The company offers temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing for food and beverages. Conestoga Cold Storage - The company offers multi-temperature cold storage for food and beverage warehousing.

The company offers multi-temperature cold storage for food and beverage warehousing. John Swire and Sons Ltd. - The company offers food, beverage, and dairy warehousing through cold storage and fully automated warehouses.

Food and beverage warehousing market – Market dynamics

Major trends

Business strategies adopted by vendors

Innovations in warehouse management

Developments in space-saver warehousing techniques

Vendors are partnering and collaborating with end-users and distributors to improve sales channels and expand their product portfolios. They are also focusing on expanding storage facilities. Vendors are investing in new technologies and upgrading their storage facilities. For example, in June 2020, Americold Realty Trust announced that it plans to invest about USD 45 million in expansion plans for its Dalgety facility in Auckland, New Zealand. Similarly, Preferred Freezer Services invested about USD 60 million to build its refrigeration facility in Virginia, US. Such strategies can help vendors increase their revenue, which will drive the growth of the food and beverages warehousing market during the forecast period.

Key challenges

Power consumption in cold storage

Food-grade regulation

SKU proliferation

The demand for processed food items, such as meat, fish, frozen food products, and ready-to-eat items, drives the demand for cold storage warehouses. Most market players are developing their storage and transport facilities to cater to the demand. However, high energy consumption and the need for manpower are major concerns for cold storage operators. Thus, power consumption in cold storage can impede the growth of the global food and beverage warehousing market during the forecast period.

The food and beverage warehousing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this food and beverage warehousing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food and beverage warehousing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the food and beverage warehousing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food and beverage warehousing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food and beverage warehousing market vendors

Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 366.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ahearn and Soper Inc., AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cargo partner GmbH, Conestoga Cold Storage, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Net Logistik S.A. de C.V, Nichirei Corp., Penske Corp., Ryder System Inc., Snowman Logistics Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Walmart Inc., Warehousing Express Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, and Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global food and beverage warehousing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global food and beverage warehousing market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Meat/ fish/ seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat/ fish/ seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat/ fish/ seafood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Meat/ fish/ seafood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Meat/ fish/ seafood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dairy and frozen desserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dairy and frozen desserts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Bakery/ confectionery/ beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Bakery/ confectionery/ beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bakery/ confectionery/ beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Bakery/ confectionery/ beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Bakery/ confectionery/ beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Grains and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Grains and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Grains and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Grains and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Grains and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Processing factories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Processing factories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Processing factories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Processing factories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Processing factories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Distributors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Distributors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Distributors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Distributors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Distributors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Retailers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Exhibit 127: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Overview



Exhibit 128: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key news



Exhibit 130: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Segment focus

12.4 Ahearn and Soper Inc.

Exhibit 132: Ahearn and Soper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Ahearn and Soper Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Ahearn and Soper Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Americold Realty Trust Inc.

Exhibit 140: Americold Realty Trust Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Americold Realty Trust Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Americold Realty Trust Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Americold Realty Trust Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Conestoga Cold Storage

Exhibit 144: Conestoga Cold Storage - Overview



Exhibit 145: Conestoga Cold Storage - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Conestoga Cold Storage - Key offerings

12.8 Congebec Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 147: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Congebec Logistics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 150: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 151: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

and Sons Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 152: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 153: John Swire and Sons Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Exhibit 154: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.11 Nichirei Corp.

Exhibit 157: Nichirei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nichirei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Nichirei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Nichirei Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Penske Corp.

Exhibit 161: Penske Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Penske Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Penske Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Ryder System Inc.

Exhibit 164: Ryder System Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Ryder System Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Ryder System Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Ryder System Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Ryder System Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Snowman Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Snowman Logistics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Snowman Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Snowman Logistics Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 173: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 VersaCold Logistics Services

Exhibit 178: VersaCold Logistics Services - Overview



Exhibit 179: VersaCold Logistics Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: VersaCold Logistics Services - Key offerings

12.17 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 181: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

