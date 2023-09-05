Food And Beverages Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global food and beverages market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a remarkable expansion. The market size is anticipated to surge to an impressive $9,225.37 billion by 2027, driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

One significant contributing factor to this optimistic outlook is the current trend of falling crop prices in many countries, primarily due to overcapacity. This phenomenon is expected to translate into cost advantages for food and beverage companies as they benefit from lower raw material expenses. In such a dynamic and evolving industry landscape, comprehensive market insights are essential for businesses to make informed decisions.

The Business Research Company's reports provide invaluable data and analysis to navigate the intricacies of the food and beverages market effectively. Our reports serve as a vital resource, offering a deep understanding of market dynamics, trends, and opportunities, making them an indispensable tool for industry stakeholders.

The dairy alternatives market is forecasted to experience substantial expansion, with a projected increase in market size from $45.16 billion in 2027 at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This growth is expected to be fueled by the rising incidence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies, which are anticipated to be significant drivers in the dairy alternatives market's upward trajectory.

The global functional foods market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating an increase in market size from $354.96 billion in 2027 at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a shifting consumer focus towards healthy eating, driven by the escalating prevalence of diseases. As more consumers prioritize their health and well-being, the demand for functional foods is expected to experience significant growth.

A prominent trend in the organic coffee market is the surging popularity of private labels. These private label brands are strategically promoting their products by highlighting distinctive product attributes and emphasizing the sourcing and production processes to establish trust among consumers. The allure of these products lies in their competitive pricing, which tends to be more budget-friendly when compared to branded alternatives. As a result, private label organic coffee offerings are gaining favor among consumers seeking quality coffee options that don't break the bank.

The global organic soft drinks market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a rise in market size to $6.99 billion by 2027, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This growth is fundamentally driven by the escalating awareness surrounding the advantages of consuming organic foods and beverages. As consumers become increasingly conscious of the benefits associated with organically sourced products, the organic soft drink market is experiencing significant growth as a direct response to this growing demand.

The cattle feed market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a market size of $87.45 billion by 2027, marked by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. A noteworthy catalyst fueling this growth is the rising government subsidies allocated to support cattle-related activities. These increased subsidies are playing a pivotal role in bolstering the cattle feed market, further solidifying its growth trajectory.

The market size of perishable prepared food is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $165 billion in 2027 at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trajectory can be attributed to several key factors, including the expansion of emerging markets, a rise in disposable income levels, and improved earning capacity among consumers. These factors collectively drive the growth of the perishable prepared food market, reflecting its strong potential for the future.

The market size of pork meat is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach $526.02 billion by 2027, marked by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This anticipated growth is primarily attributable to the expanding food and beverage industry, which is expected to be a key driver propelling the pork meat market forward in the upcoming years.

The global meat extract market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a rise in market size to $8.85 billion by 2027, characterized by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is driven by the increasing consumer demand for protein-rich food products and beverages. As consumers increasingly seek protein as a key component of their diets, the meat extract market is expected to thrive, aligning itself with this rising trend in nutritional preferences.

In the pet food manufacturing industry, companies are harnessing automation technologies, including advanced production lines and software solutions, to enhance both safety and operational efficiency. These innovative technologies streamline various stages of production, encompassing formulation, extrusion, batching, drying, coating, and liquid delivery processes. The integration of automation leads to cost-effective processing while ensuring a consistent level of product quality throughout the manufacturing process. This strategic adoption of automation reflects a commitment to modernizing pet food production and meeting the evolving demands of the market.

The evolution of automation technology, coupled with the desire to enhance the customer experience in busy bars, has led to a growing demand for self-serve beer bars. These innovative establishments feature a setup where taps are neatly arranged along a wall, accompanied by user-friendly touch screens and card readers. This interactive system allows patrons to make their selections via the touch screen, conduct payments conveniently through plastic RFID cards, and dispense their chosen beer from the taps integrated into the self-serve vending machine. This emerging trend not only simplifies the ordering process but also adds an element of novelty and efficiency to the bar experience, meeting the evolving expectations of modern bar-goers.

The global canned and ambient food market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase in market size to $308.92 billion by 2027, marked by a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This optimistic outlook is influenced by the prevailing trend of falling crop prices experienced by numerous countries worldwide, primarily due to overcapacity in agricultural production. This phenomenon is expected to translate into cost advantages for the canned and ambient food industry, further stimulating its growth and market expansion.

