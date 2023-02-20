"Food as Medicine Everyday" Cooking Classes Teach Good Nutrition Where It Starts: In the Kitchen

11-part cooking series demystifies nutrition, produce selection and

culinary skills in convenient, online setting

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Without the proper diet, many people are at risk of developing chronic medical conditions like Type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD and kidney disease. The idea that "food is medicine" – that nutrition plays a key role in disease prevention – is behind the National University of Natural Medicine's Food as Medicine Everyday (FAME) spring cooking series. These classes teach ordinary Americans from all around the U.S. the benefits of a whole food-based diet, while also breaking down common barriers – both real and perceived – by teaching skills for life, such as smart substitutions for flavoring agents like sugar and sodium, shopping for quality produce on a budget, and insider kitchen hacks to reduce valuable prep time.

The upcoming FAME series runs April 3 – June 18, 2023. Online classes – 11 in all – are led by NUNM nutritionist and ND Andrew Erlandsen ('11) and released weekly. Each class can be completed at the participant's own pace, and offers:

Nutrition education lessons with a naturopathic physician

Cooking instruction videos with a nutritionist, showing step-by-step guidelines for preparing recipes and highlighting important nutrition information

Connection with community through weekly discussion forums

Recipes and lessons from Food as Medicine Everyday: Reclaim your Health with Whole Foods by Dr. Julie Briley and Dr. Courtney Jackson (book sold separately)

For those living in the Portland area, the classes are also available in-person at Charlee's Kitchen in downtown Portland.

Now until March 13, the general public can register for the online series for $149 via a 25% early-bird discount. Families can enroll for $279.

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the country's premier accredited naturopathic university. A leader in the field of naturopathic medical education and evidence-based research, its mission is to educate and train physicians, practitioners, and pre-professionals in the art, science, and research of natural medicine.

NUNM's Food as Medicine Institute was created to help expand community-based nutrition education and promote better dietary choices to reduce chronic diseases.

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine