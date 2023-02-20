"Food as Medicine Everyday" Cooking Classes Teach Good Nutrition Where It Starts: In the Kitchen

News provided by

National University of Natural Medicine

Feb 20, 2023, 10:00 ET

11-part cooking series demystifies nutrition, produce selection and
culinary skills in convenient, online setting

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Without the proper diet, many people are at risk of developing chronic medical conditions like Type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD and kidney disease. The idea that "food is medicine" – that nutrition plays a key role in disease prevention – is behind the National University of Natural Medicine's Food as Medicine Everyday (FAME) spring cooking series. These classes teach ordinary Americans from all around the U.S. the benefits of a whole food-based diet, while also breaking down common barriers – both real and perceived – by teaching skills for life, such as smart substitutions for flavoring agents like sugar and sodium, shopping for quality produce on a budget, and insider kitchen hacks to reduce valuable prep time.

The upcoming FAME series runs April 3June 18, 2023. Online classes – 11 in all – are led by NUNM nutritionist and ND Andrew Erlandsen ('11) and released weekly. Each class can be completed at the participant's own pace, and offers:

  • Nutrition education lessons with a naturopathic physician
  • Cooking instruction videos with a nutritionist, showing step-by-step guidelines for preparing recipes and highlighting important nutrition information
  • Connection with community through weekly discussion forums
  • Recipes and lessons from Food as Medicine Everyday: Reclaim your Health with Whole Foods by Dr. Julie Briley and Dr. Courtney Jackson (book sold separately)

For those living in the Portland area, the classes are also available in-person at Charlee's Kitchen in downtown Portland.

Now until March 13, the general public can register for the online series for $149 via a 25% early-bird discount. Families can enroll for $279.

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the country's premier accredited naturopathic university. A leader in the field of naturopathic medical education and evidence-based research, its mission is to educate and train physicians, practitioners, and pre-professionals in the art, science, and research of natural medicine.

NUNM's Food as Medicine Institute was created to help expand community-based nutrition education and promote better dietary choices to reduce chronic diseases.

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine

Also from this source

NUNM Announces National Spring Recruitment Schedule

Author, Cancer Survivor and Naturopathic Doctor to Give Virtual Talk, Q&A Exploring Road to Health Post-Cancer Treatment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics