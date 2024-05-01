Food Bank Council of Michigan One of Four Organizations Nationwide to Receive Key Funding to Support New Medicaid Policy Initiative

LANSING, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Bank Council of Michigan was recently awarded a competitive grant to support the implementation of promising food-security policy initiatives within state Medicaid programs. Issued by Share Our Strength, in collaboration with HealthBegins and Benefits Data Trust, the 18-month grant is part of the Medicaid Food Security Network.

The Network aims to convene healthcare and food security stakeholders to advocate for the mobilization of the Medicaid system to address food insecurity and health. Participants in the Network engage, influence, and partner with state Medicaid programs and Medicaid-serving systems to adopt and implement effective strategies to support the food needs of children and families enrolled in Medicaid.

"The Food Bank Council of Michigan is poised to leverage the resources afforded by this grant opportunity for a specific purpose—to promote the successful implementation of a new "in lieu of services" provision for food and nutrition services through Michigan's Medicaid Health Plans," says Dr. Dawn Opel, Chief Innovation Officer and General Counsel for FBCM.

In the state of Michigan alone, over 1.1 million residents are food insecure, nearly 300,000 of which are children. Studies have repeatedly shown that food insecurity increases healthcare costs and is associated with increased risk of chronic health conditions and has negative implications for child development.

"This is a historic moment for Michigan. Together with our partners, we will improve access to food resources and improve the health and well-being of Medicaid enrollees," Dr. Opel said.

Share Our Strength identified four state-based organizations committed to implementing food-security policy initiatives within their own state Medicaid programs. Grant recipients include:

Food Bank Council of Michigan

Federation of Virginia Food Banks

Oklahoma Policy Institute

Voices for Georgia's Children

To learn more about the Food Bank Council of Michigan's role in eliminating food insecurity in Michigan, go to fbcmich.org

The Food Bank Council of Michigan leads a unified effort to end hunger in Michigan. We work to address the root causes of hunger by raising awareness across the state, advocating for policies to protect people in need, conducting in-depth research to find solutions to hunger, and providing thought leadership and statewide resources to a network of Michigan food banks.

Food Bank Council of Michigan

Harrison Hill

Marketing and Digital Engagement Specialist

517-899-5691

[email protected]

SOURCE Food Bank Council of Michigan