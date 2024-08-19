FOOD BANK COUNCIL OF MICHIGAN WELCOMES CHAD SCHAFER AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Schafer brings decades of service in finance to Michigan tables

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Schafer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 23 years of experience in financial accounting, strategic planning, and consulting, Schafer brings a wealth of expertise that will help drive the organization's mission to create a food secure state through advocacy, resource management, and collaboration among stakeholders and Michigan's unified food bank network.

Chad Schafer, CFO, Food Bank Council of MIchigan's

Schafer joins FBCM after a diverse career in public accounting, where he served as an auditor and consultant, specializing in financial forecasting, feasibility studies, and strategic planning. Throughout his career, Schafer has been recognized for his ability to take innovative ideas and transform them into operational realities. His expertise in financial forecasting, process implementation, and board education will be invaluable as FBCM continues to evolve and respond to the ever-changing needs of the communities it serves

"I bring a broad background to the Food Bank Council and am excited to contribute to an organization that plays such a critical role in people's lives," said Schafer. As FBCM's new CFO, Schafer will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the organization, including long-term strategic planning. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that FBCM remains financially strong and able to ensure Michigan's most vulnerable populations receive access to vital nutrition.

"Chad Schafer's extensive experience in financial accounting and strategic planning, particularly in the non-profit care sector, makes him a valuable addition to our team," said Dr. Phil Knight, Executive Director of FBCM. "His proven record of leading innovative strategies, and ability to communicate complex financial information to a range of stakeholders, will be critical as we work to grow our collective impact in Michigan."

The Food Bank Council of Michigan leads a unified effort to end hunger in Michigan. We work to address the root causes of hunger by raising awareness across the state, advocating for policies to protect people in need, conducting in-depth research to find solutions to hunger, and providing thought leadership and statewide resources to Michigan's food banks. To learn more about the Food Bank Council of Michigan's role in eliminating food insecurity in Michigan, go to fbcmich.org

CONTACT:

Katie DeBow

517-242-7803

[email protected]

SOURCE Food Bank Council of Michigan