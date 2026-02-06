Food Bank of the Rockies Celebrates Grand Opening of New Distribution Center

Made possible by community support, Aurora facility enhances operations and expands hunger relief

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the culmination of a landmark effort to increase hunger-relief capacity across Colorado and Wyoming, Food Bank of the Rockies is proud to announce the public grand opening of its new 270,000-square-foot distribution center in East Aurora. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the new facility will help meet the urgent and growing needs of hundreds of thousands of neighbors.

The purpose-built facility is the largest of its kind in the region, doubling Food Bank of the Rockies' storage and distribution capabilities. Through streamlined logistics, expanded refrigeration systems, sustainability features, and increased volunteer opportunities, the new distribution center will allow Food Bank of the Rockies to scale up distribution of food, increase access to nutritious meals, and expand its workforce development program.

"We are honored and humbled to open the doors to this incredible new facility," said Erin Pulling, President & CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies. "This distribution center signifies far more than additional square footage — it represents a more efficient, innovative, and dignified approach to hunger relief. By enhancing our operational efficiencies, we are better equipped than ever to support our network of more than 700 Hunger Relief Partners and the hundreds of thousands of neighbors who rely on us every day. We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make this possible."

Since Oct. 1, 2025, Food Bank of the Rockies has seen an even larger spike in need due to the furloughed federal employees experiencing paycheck disruptions and a pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits going out to recipients in November.

"We purchased more than 150 additional truckloads of food from the end of October through January to continue meeting the record-high need and ensure everyone has enough to eat during the holiday season and through the SNAP pause," said Pulling. "Sourcing, receiving, and distributing this additional food has been a logistical challenge that our operations team worked tirelessly to overcome, and it highlights our need for this purpose-built facility more than ever."

Food Bank of the Rockies continues to operate amid the highest levels of food insecurity in over a decade. As families navigate ongoing financial strain, Food Bank of the Rockies is preparing for another challenge: significant funding reductions to SNAP and Medicaid under the House Reconciliation Bill (H.R.1).

With inspired support from the community, this new facility is part of the solution. "In our new home, we are rolling up our sleeves and working to scale up our efforts to ensure every person in our community thrives," said Pulling.

The facility, located at 20600 E. 38th Ave. in Aurora, Colo., replaces a space Food Bank of the Rockies outgrew after 19 years. In addition, Food Bank of the Rockies consolidated operations under one roof by ending a lease on an overflow warehouse and offsite truck parking lot – both were necessary since operations had outgrown capacity years ago. By consolidating operations under one roof, the new distribution center:

Doubles cold storage for fresh and frozen items

Triples volunteer capacity

Quadruples kitchen space

Scales up to producing four-times as many kids' meals and will gradually offer up to 50% more fresh produce

Increases food storage capacity by 67%

Enables distribution of up to 300% more culturally responsive food

Reduces operating costs by more than $500,000 annually by consolidating Denver-area operations under one roof and investing in sustainability

The Aurora facility also strengthens Food Bank of the Rockies' partnerships with hundreds of Hunger Relief Partners and local organizations that are working together to serve the 1 in 8 people — including 1 in 7 children — living with food insecurity across Colorado and Wyoming.

"We're thrilled to see Food Bank of the Rockies' ambitious vision come to life in this new facility," said Emily Stromquist, executive director of Food for Hope. "At Food for Hope we have seen firsthand how crucial it is to provide children and families in our community with the nutrition they need. The expanded capacity at Food Bank of the Rockies will have a profound and lasting impact and ensure we can supply all of our school programs with a larger variety of food, including more fresh and frozen items."

The capital campaign that supported this monumental project is the result of the generosity of many individuals, corporations, and foundations, as well as the following New Markets Tax Credit investors and in-kind donors:

New Markets Tax Credit Investors:

Capital One

Colorado Housing and Finance Authority

Colorado Enterprise Fund

North Sky Capital

Rural Development Partners

In-kind Donors:

9NEWS

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

CAA Icon

CBRE

Commerce Construction

FirstBank

Installnet

Majestic Realty

Yardi

"For nearly five decades, Food Bank of the Rockies has worked tirelessly to be a critical food source for families in need," said The Broe Family, a lead supporter of the capital campaign that helped fund The Broe Family Cold Food Center, which features more than 50,000 square feet of cooler, freezer, and cold dock space. "Their mission to fight hunger has never been more important. As a Colorado family, we are inspired by the work that the Food Bank does every day. We have seen the incredible impact Food Bank of the Rockies has on our community, and we are proud to help make the new distribution center a reality."

For more information about Food Bank of the Rockies and access to B-roll, photos, and more, please visit https://foodbankrockies.canto.com/b/NO4SV .

About Food Bank of the Rockies

Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region, serving all 23 counties in Wyoming and 32 counties in Colorado, plus a portion of Gunnison County. Since 1978, we've put the power of community to work for our neighbors in need. Through partnerships. Through programs. Through people. Through you. Everything we do is fueled by the support of our community and donors, and 96 cents of every dollar goes directly to distribution. With support from our community and hundreds of Hunger Relief Partners, we distribute enough food daily for more than 200,000 meals. For more information: foodbankrockies.org.

