Food Blenders & Mixers Market worth $10.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Blenders and Mixers Market is estimated at USD 8.0 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Manufacturers from the food and beverages industry are trying to develop their market sustainability by replacing traditional mixing and blending equipment with fully-integrated lines that increase overall efficiency. The new high-performance mixers and blenders have been developed, with improved processing capability and versatility.

By technology, the continuous mixing technology market is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the food blenders and mixers market.

The dairy and beverages industries prefer continuous blenders and mixers because their production lines are typically continuous. Continuous blenders and mixers are also the most efficient and simple to control in terms of process. As a result, the continuous technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the food blenders and mixers market.

The high-shear mixers segment is projected to dominate the food blenders and mixers market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

High-shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. The beverage and dairy industries prefer these kinds of highly efficient mixers. With the global expansion in the beverage and dairy industries, a greater demand is anticipated for high-shear mixers.

Europe is projected to achieve the largest market share in the food blenders and mixers market.

By region, Europe dominated the global food blenders and mixers market, owing to the optimal use of processing equipment in the country's food and beverage industry and the concentration of most key players in the region. The key players operating in the food blenders & mixers market in the region include GEA Group (Germany), Marel (Iceland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Bühler (Switzerland), and Krones (Germany).

Key Market Players

Key market players operating the global food blenders and mixers market include GEA Group (Germany), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Marel (Iceland), Krones AG (Germany), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Buhler (Switzerland), JBT (US), KHS Group (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan), Amixon GmbH (Germany), Technosilos AP (Italy), Admix Inc. (US), and Nano Pharm Technology Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd. (China). These players focus on expanding their production facilities by launching products to grow their businesses and market share. They also focus on extensive R&D initiatives, geographical expansions, and strategic acquisitions to gain a foothold over the large extent of the market's supply chain.

