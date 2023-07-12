Food Blenders and Mixers Market to Reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2027: Driven by Growing Demand for Innovative Blenders and Mixers for Special Ingredients

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Blenders and Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixers & Blenders), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food blenders and mixers market, valued at USD 8.0 billion in 2022, is projected to witness significant growth and reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Food blenders and mixers play a crucial role in food processing industries by enabling the efficient mixing of ingredients. These equipment come in various technological configurations, providing consumers with options to choose the most suitable one for their specific product requirements.

As the food industry continues to expand globally, the demand for food blenders and mixers is expected to accelerate. Market participants maintain regular communication with clients, offering tailored solutions and comprehensive after-sales services. With the food industry operating continuously, customers require highly effective equipment that is less prone to breakdowns.

Key Market Insights:

Continuous mixing technology sub-segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate: The dairy and beverage industries extensively utilize continuous-type mixers due to their continuous processing lines. These mixers offer a range of process controls that enable food manufacturers to maintain precise control over speed and ingredient incorporation. High shear mixers sub-segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period: High shear mixers are ideal for processing highly viscous and challenging ingredients. They are commonly employed in the beverage, dairy, and confectionery industries due to their ability to handle thick ingredients. Moreover, their compact design allows them to be installed at various points along the production line, contributing to their market demand. Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the food blenders and mixers market: Europe , home to major food industries such as beverage, dairy, bakery, and confectionery, is projected to hold the largest market share. The region's established presence in these sectors, coupled with a high population density, will drive significant market growth in Europe .

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Development of new technologies for food and beverage blending

Automation and robotics in blending and mixing equipment

Growing demand for innovative blenders and mixers for special ingredients

Increasing consumption of bakery and dairy products in developing countries

Restraints

High power and energy costs associated with operating blenders and mixers

Opportunities

Government initiatives and funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Rising initiatives to promote food processing and processed/convenience foods

Challenges

High capital investment required for procuring advanced blending and mixing equipment

The market for food blenders and mixers presents substantial growth opportunities driven by the increasing demand for processed food and beverages, advancements in blending technologies, and supportive government initiatives.

To meet these opportunities, leading companies such as Admix, Alfa Laval, Amixon Gmbh, and many others are actively engaged in delivering innovative blending and mixing solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the food industry.

For more information and detailed insights into the food blenders and mixers market, refer to the comprehensive report featuring case studies and analysis of key players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Admix, Inc.

Alfa Laval

Amixon Gmbh

Arde Barinco Inc.

Automated Process Equipment Corporation

Buhler

Charles Ross & Son Company

& Son Company Diosna

Ekato Holding Gmbh

GEA Group

Gemco

Hosokawa Micron Group

JBT

Khs Group

Krones Ag

Laser S.R.L

Marel

Nano Pharm Tech Machinery Equipment Co Ltd

Silverson Machines, Inc.

Spx Flow

Stk Makina

Sulzer Ltd

Technosilos Ap

Tetra Laval

Tgd Makine San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.

