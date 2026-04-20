Food Certification Market to Reach US$ 23.5 Billion by 2033, Expands Amid Rising Food Safety Awareness

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the food certification market. These services validate food safety, quality, and compliance standards, ensuring products meet regulatory, ethical, and consumer-driven requirements across global supply chains.

The global food certification market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 14.1 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 23.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.6% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by increasing consumer awareness of food safety, rising demand for transparency, and stricter global trade regulations. Food certification plays a critical role in verifying claims such as organic, halal, and non-GMO, enabling manufacturers to build trust and access international markets. Market dynamics reflect a strong shift toward traceability systems and digital verification tools, ensuring compliance and minimizing food safety risks across complex supply chains.

Growing Consumer Demand for Transparency and Verified Food Claims

A major driver accelerating the food certification market is the rising consumer demand for transparency and verified product claims. Consumers today are more informed and cautious about what they consume, leading to increased reliance on third-party certifications to validate safety, quality, and ethical sourcing. According to global health estimates, millions of people are affected by foodborne illnesses annually, reinforcing the importance of strict safety standards and certifications.

Certifications such as food safety, organic, and sustainability labels have become essential for brands aiming to differentiate themselves in competitive markets. Large retailers and supermarket chains require suppliers to comply with internationally recognized certification frameworks, ensuring consistency and reducing liability risks. This trend is especially strong in developed markets where consumers are willing to pay premium prices for certified products.

The shift toward clean-label and responsibly sourced food has further intensified the need for certification services. Companies are increasingly using certifications as strategic tools to strengthen brand credibility and enhance consumer trust, making them indispensable in modern food ecosystems.

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Key Highlights

The global food certification market is projected to grow from US$ 14.1 billion in 2026 to US$ 23.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.

Food safety certifications lead the market with a 35% share, driven by mandatory compliance across global food regulations.

Religious certifications are the fastest-growing segment, supported by rising halal food demand and expanding global Muslim population.

Europe dominates with a 34% market share, backed by stringent EU regulations and strong adoption of organic and sustainability certifications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by urbanization, food safety awareness, and growth in food exports from China and India.

Increasing demand for transparency, traceability, and verified claims is accelerating certification adoption across food supply chains.

Integration of blockchain, IoT, and digital traceability systems is transforming certification processes and enabling real-time compliance monitoring.

Expansion of Global Trade and Stringent Regulatory Landscape

The rapid growth of international food trade has significantly increased the demand for standardized certification systems. Exporters must comply with diverse regulatory frameworks across regions, making certifications essential for market entry and competitiveness. Trade agreements and globalization have created opportunities for food producers, yet they also impose strict compliance requirements related to safety, labeling, and traceability.

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide continue to strengthen food safety laws, requiring manufacturers to adopt globally recognized certification standards. This has led to a surge in demand for certification services among exporters seeking to access premium markets in Europe and North America.

At the same time, the complexity of multi-tier supply chains has increased the need for robust auditing and verification processes. Certification bodies are evolving their services to address these challenges, offering end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance from raw material sourcing to final product delivery. This regulatory push is expected to sustain long-term market growth.

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Key Highlight: Strategic Partnership between SGS and Yili Group in 2025

A significant development in the food certification market in 2025 was the global cooperation agreement between SGS and Yili Group, announced on 9 October 2025 at Yili Modern Smart Health Valley in China. SGS, a leading global testing, inspection, and certification company, partnered with Yili Group, one of the world's top five dairy enterprises, to strengthen global standardization across dairy production, safety, sustainability, and innovation. The agreement focuses on enhancing food quality, nutrition safety, and sustainability through integrated certification and testing services.

The partnership is designed to deliver end-to-end solutions across the dairy value chain, including comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, training, and consultancy services. It also includes laboratory empowerment through specialized training, and the development of joint zero-carbon initiatives such as carbon reduction audits and sustainability certification services. Additionally, both companies aim to integrate digital systems to enable seamless testing data exchange and improved operational efficiency.

A key element of this collaboration is the push toward sustainable dairy production and innovation, with both organizations working together to improve supply chain transparency and environmental performance. During pre-signing discussions and site visits, SGS gained insights into Yili's digitalized and low-carbon dairy ecosystem, reinforcing the focus on combining technology, sustainability, and certification expertise to shape future dairy industry standards.

Segmentation Insights: Dominant Food Safety Certifications Lead While Religious Certifications Emerge as Fastest-Growing Segment

The food safety certifications segment leads the certification type category, accounting for a dominant 35% market share, driven by the mandatory enforcement of safety standards across global jurisdictions and strong compliance requirements from major retailers such as Walmart and Tesco. These certifications remain essential for ensuring product quality, minimizing liability risks, and enabling access to organized retail supply chains. Meanwhile, Religious Certifications emerge as the fastest-growing segment through 2033, supported by the expanding global Muslim population and rising demand for halal-certified products across both Muslim and non-Muslim majority regions. As halal standards increasingly align with perceptions of ethical, hygienic, and high-quality food production, their adoption is broadening across mainstream consumer markets. This shift is expected to drive higher annual growth rates compared to traditional certification types, positioning religious certifications as a key future growth engine within the market.

Regional Insights: Europe Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Hub

Europe holds the largest share of the food certification market, accounting for about 34% of market share, supported by stringent regulatory frameworks and high consumer awareness. The region's strong emphasis on food safety and quality is reinforced by established certification systems and widespread adoption of organic and geographical indication labels. Countries such as Germany and France lead in organic food consumption, while harmonized regulations across the European Union enable seamless certification processes.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a robust growth trajectory through 2033. Rapid urbanization, rising middle-class income, and increasing concerns about food safety are key factors driving demand. Countries like China and India are witnessing a shift toward organized retail and packaged food consumption, creating strong demand for certified products. Government initiatives to align domestic food safety standards with global benchmarks further support market expansion.

In Southeast Asia, the growing halal food market in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia is significantly boosting demand for religious certifications. Japan and South Korea are also contributing to regional growth through increasing adoption of functional and high-quality certified food products. This regional momentum positions Asia Pacific as a major growth engine for the global market.

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Market Segmentation

By Certification Type

Food Safety Certifications

Organic Certifications

Religious Certifications

Dietary and Allergen Certifications

Quality and Origin Certifications

Sustainability Certifications

By Food Category

Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Infant & Special Nutrition

Nutraceuticals & Supplements

Food Service

Others

By End-user

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Growers

Food Service Operators

Retailers

Exporters

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the food certification market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA, and ECOCERT.

SGS continues to expand its global footprint through strategic acquisitions and investments in digital certification platforms, enhancing its service portfolio across food safety and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas focuses on strengthening its testing and inspection capabilities, offering integrated solutions for food quality, traceability, and compliance.

Intertek Group emphasizes technology-driven assurance services, leveraging blockchain and advanced analytics to improve certification accuracy and efficiency.

DEKRA invests in standardization and cross-border certification services, enabling seamless compliance across international markets.

ECOCERT strengthens its position in organic and sustainable certifications, catering to the growing demand for environmentally responsible food production.

Market strategies are centered on digital transformation, global expansion, service diversification, and partnerships with food manufacturers and retailers, ensuring long-term competitiveness in an evolving regulatory environment.

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