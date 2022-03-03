Food Colorants Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% by 2026|Increasing Consumer Demand for Natural Food Colorants to Drive Growth 17000+ Technavio Reports

Food Colorants Market: Increasing consumer demand for natural food colorants to drive growth

The key factor driving the global food colorants market growth is the increasing consumer demand for natural food colorants owing to the increase in consumer awareness about the environmental impact caused by artificial chemicals in processed foods. Thus, vendors in the market have been engaging in research and development activities to introduce advanced technologies and develop products that cater to consumer demand. For instance, in September 2021, Divi's Nutraceuticals, a manufacturer of carotenoid and vitamin ingredients used in food and beverage, launched its new product CaroNat. This natural food colorant offers dark yellow to orange coloration to food and beverages. CaroNat is made from concentrated carrot juice and contains beta-carotene. The product is available in fine powder form and offers stability when exposed to heat. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the global food colorants market during the forecast period.

Food Colorants Market: Increasing consumer demand for clean-label products is a major trend

The major trend driving the global food colorants market growth is the increasing consumer demand for clean-label products. Clean labeling ensures that a product is free from artificial colors, flavors, and ingredients and is made up of natural and organic ingredients, including food colorants. Food producers provide clean labeling to their products to strengthen their market presence and increase their revenues. For instance, prominent food producers such as Mars Incorporated, General Mills, and Kellogg's offer products that are free from artificial colors. In addition, in October 2020, the FDA approved butterfly pea flower extract as a color additive in response to a petition by Sensient. Similarly, in February 2020, GNT Group BV filed a petition with the FDA to expand the use of spirulina concentrate in condiments and sauces, dips, plant-based products, salad dressings, and seasoning mixes as a safe color additive. Such factors will have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Food Colorants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the food colorants market by Type (Natural colors, Synthetic colors, and Nature-identical colors) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The food colorants market share growth by the natural colors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of natural food colorants will contribute to the growth of the segment in focus in the forecast period. For instance, they contain anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Anthocyanins are known to reduce obesity and heart disease due to their properties of absorbing oxidative stress.

The food colorants market share growth by the will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of natural food colorants will contribute to the growth of the segment in focus in the forecast period. For instance, they contain anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Anthocyanins are known to reduce obesity and heart disease due to their properties of absorbing oxidative stress. Region - 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for food colorants in Europe . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for food colorants owing to the high consumption of processed ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in countries such as Germany , the UK, and France will facilitate the food colorants market growth in Europe over the forecast period

Food Colorants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.4 Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., AROMATAGROUP SRL, Avees Products India, Cabot Corp., Dohler GmbH, FMC Corp., Givaudan SA, GNT Group BV, IFC Solutions, Incoltec, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Lycored Corp., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Special Ingredients Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Koninklijke DSM NV, Roquette Freres SA, and BASF SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

