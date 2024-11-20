Food Colors Market to Reach $5.42 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Food Colors Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Natural & Nature-identical {Carotenoids, Anthocyanin}), Source (Plants), Form (Liquid), Solubility (Water, Oil), Application (Processed Food Products, Beverages)—Global Forecast to 2031,'

The food colors market is expected to reach $5.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Food Colors Market Size, Share, Trends, & Report 2031

The food colors market is witnessing growth primarily due to the increasing research and development activities in the food sector, the growing demand for natural food colorants, and the rising demand for food colors to improve the appeal of food & beverages. However, this market's growth is restrained by the strict government regulations for food colors and elevated prices of natural food colors.

Additionally, the rising demand for natural, organic, and clean-label food products and emerging countries are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. Moreover, the increasing consumer inclination toward plant-based foods is a prominent trend in the food colors market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Oterra A/S (Denmark), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Lycored, Ltd (A Part of ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.) (Israel), Döhler Group (Germany), GNT Group B.V. (Netherlands), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. (Japan), Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.), Mane Kancor Ingredients Private Limited (India), Innovation Colour Technology S.L. (Spain), IFC Solutions (U.S.), and Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan).

The food colors market is segmented by type (natural & nature-identical {carotenoids[beta carotene, annatto, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin, astaxanthin, and other carotenoids], anthocyanins, caramel, chlorophyll, curcumin, betanin, carmine, spirulina, and other natural & nature-identical food colors} and synthetic{blue, red, yellow, green, amaranth, carmoisine, tartrazine, and other synthetic colors}), source (plants, minerals, chemicals, microorganisms, and animals), form (liquid, powder, and other forms), solubility (water, oil, and dye), application (processed food products {bakery & confectionery, dairy, snacks & cereals, meat, poultry, and seafood, oils & fats, and other processed food products}, and beverages {non-alcoholic beverages [carbonated soft drinks, juice & juice concentrates, dairy & dairy alternative beverages, and other non-alcoholic beverages], and alcoholic beverages}. This study also provides a comprehensive analysis of the food colors market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In January 2024 , Oterra A/S ( Denmark ) partnered with Vaxa Technologies Ltd. ( Israel ), a food and climate tech company, to cultivate and produce microalgae in Iceland . This microalga is expected to be used as a raw material for natural color production.

, Oterra A/S ( ) partnered with Vaxa Technologies Ltd. ( ), a food and climate tech company, to cultivate and produce microalgae in . This microalga is expected to be used as a raw material for natural color production. In October 2023 , Oterra A/S ( Denmark ) launched the Simply Brown range, a clean-label caramel replacement, as a part of the FruitMax coloring food range. This product is made from apples and is ideally suited for bakery, cereal, snack, dairy, and savory applications.

, Oterra A/S ( ) launched the Simply Brown range, a clean-label caramel replacement, as a part of the FruitMax coloring food range. This product is made from apples and is ideally suited for bakery, cereal, snack, dairy, and savory applications. In May 2023 , GNT Group B.V. ( Netherlands ) launched EXBERRY Shade Vivid Orange – OS, an oil-based food color made from paprika seed oil and paprika pulp for snacks, decorative coatings, and sauces.

Key Findings in the Food Colors Market Study:

By type, the natural & nature-identical segment is poised to record the higher CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increasing government support for the use of natural food colors, rising health consciousness among consumers, the growing demand for F&B products free from artificial additives, and increasing interest in alternative raw materials to cater to the growing demand for natural food colors are expected to support the high growth of this segment.

By source, the microorganisms segment is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for natural and eco-friendly food ingredients driven by health and environmental considerations supports the high growth of this segment. Furthermore, recent advances in fermentation technologies enabling the production of vibrant and stable food colors from microorganisms and the growing demand for unique and innovative colors for food and beverage applications support the high growth of this segment.

By form, the liquid segment is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for convenience and ready-to-use products in the F&B industry due to their versatility and applicability supports the high growth of this segment. Furthermore, increasing innovations in formulation technologies are improving the stability and performance of liquid food colors, making them suitable for diverse applications. These factors also contribute to the segment's high growth.

By solubility, the water-soluble segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of water-soluble colors in beverages, including juices, soft drinks, and sports drinks, and advancements in natural colorant technology are the factors supporting the high growth of this segment. Furthermore, water-soluble food colors easily dissolve in water, allowing for their use in a variety of food and beverage products, which also supports the segment's high growth.

By application, the beverages segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for clean-label ingredients in the functional and wellness beverages sector and growing consumer inclination toward unique beverages, leading to the increased adoption of food colors among beverage producers, support the segment's high growth.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024–2031. The increasing demand for plant-based products, the proliferation of clean-label products, the growing regional food & beverage sector, population growth, changing food consumption patterns, and increasing urbanization are expected to support the high growth of this regional market.

