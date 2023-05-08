Food contact paper market size to grow by USD 63.99 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food contact paper market size is estimated to increase by USD 63.99 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms. The demand for various food products such as healthy snack bars is increasing among consumers. In addition, growing consumer inclination toward online shopping has increased the sales of food products through e-commerce platforms. The ease of viewing and comparing products on mobile devices has also increased the sales of food products online. These factors are creating significant growth opportunities for e-commerce packaging solution providers, which is expected to drive the demand for food contact paper across the world over the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Contact Paper Market 2023-2027

Global Food Contact Paper Market – Vendor Analysis

The global food contact paper market is fragmented due to the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world. Smaller vendors are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The key vendors present in the market have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. High product differentiation among vendors is expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - The company offers food contact paper solutions such as Transparent papers for food packaging.

- The company offers food contact paper solutions such as Transparent papers for food packaging. Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. - The company offers food contact paper solutions such as Foopak Baking Paper.

- The company offers food contact paper solutions such as Foopak Baking Paper. Gascogne Group - The company offers food contact paper solutions such as natural Kraft paper for the food packaging and baking markets.

- The company offers food contact paper solutions such as natural Kraft paper for the food packaging and baking markets. Georgia Pacific - The company offers food contact paper solutions such as CounterKraft pink and bleached butcher paper grades.

- The company offers food contact paper solutions such as CounterKraft pink and bleached butcher paper grades. Glatfelter Corp.

International Paper Co.

Maesindo Indonesia Ltd.

Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd

Mondi plc

Nordic Paper AS

Pactiv Evergreen Inc

Papertec Inc.

Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd.

SCG Packaging

Twin Rivers Paper Co.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Food Contact Paper Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on material (kraft paper, specialty paper, recycled paper, and others), type (non-poly coated and poly-coated), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the kraft paper segment will be significant over the forecast period. Kraft paper exhibits high elasticity and high tear resistance. Such properties make it ideal for use in packaging products such as food products that demand high strength and durability. Also, kraft paper is inexpensive compared to other paper products and comes in ready-to-use rolls and sheets. It is also resistant to blood, oil, and stains, thus making it useful for food service applications. Such benefits are increasing the demand for kraft paper among end-users, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global food contact paper market.

APAC will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is witnessing increased demand for packaged and functional foods and beverages in countries such as China , India , and Indonesia . The rising disposable income and increased demand for convenience food products have created several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. In addition, factors such as rapid digitalization, a growing online consumer base, and rising individual purchasing power are also contributing to the growth of the food contact paper market in APAC.

Global Food Contact Paper Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The increasing use of recycled fibers is identified as the key trend in the market. The rising awareness of the concept of reduce, reuse, and recycle (3R) has increased the use of recycled fibers in paper and pulp production to significantly reduce energy consumption. Manufacturing pulp from recovered paper is easy and economical. They can be used either exclusively or in combination with various types of virgin pulps to produce food contact paper products. In addition, the use of recycled fibers can significantly reduce the consumption of wood. Thus, the increased consumption of recovered paper pulp is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The easy availability of substitutes is identified as the major challenge in the market. The market faces high competition from various substitutes such as plastics, glass, and aluminum. The demand for convenience has increased the preference for packaging solutions made of plastic and aluminum. For example, the use of plastic makes packaging lightweight, economical and offers benefits such as robustness, chemical resistance, and non-porosity. Also, flexible packaging solutions such as zip locks and resealable seals are becoming widely popular. They are easy to ship, as the material is lightweight when compared with other types of packaging. The availability of such benefits is reducing the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this food contact paper market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food contact paper market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the food contact paper market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food contact paper market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food contact paper market vendors

Food Contact Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Detmold Group, Gascogne Group, Georgia Pacific, Glatfelter Corp., International Paper Co., Maesindo Indonesia Ltd., Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Mondi plc, Nordic Paper AS, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Papertec Inc., Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Twin Rivers Paper Co., UPM Kymmene Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, PT Parisindo Pratama, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

