Food Contamination Meets Its Match with SO FLYware

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When trying to enjoy a meal outside with your family or just juggling different tasks in the kitchen on your own, food contamination can quickly happen more often than you'd think. Cooking utensils and serving dishes can be safely stored with SO FLYware that makes proper recovering effortless (https://www.theopendoorkitchen.com/).

SO FLYWare offers two special product designs - the utensil holder and lid protector. The utensil rest top lid creates a barrier the protects serving utensils after coming into contact with food. The lid protectors replace aluminum lids and foils with a retractable design that fits most serving dishes and keeps the food warm and fresh.

SO FLYware was invented by Shawn Taylor, a serial inventor/entrepreneur. Taylor is the founder of The Open Door Kitchen, the parent company of SO FLYware. A native of Louisiana, Taylor grew up accustomed to sharing meals outdoors with families. The potential for contamination from flies or infestations at outdoor gatherings inspired her to find a solution to the problem. While having an outdoor gathering with friends and family, Taylor decided to turn her dream into a reality by inventing a line of products that will ensure our loved ones "Eat with Confidence™."

"It was a fire that I had inside me," said Taylor. "After years of policing the food tables during an annual backyard celebration, I finally had enough with fly contamination. No matter how hard I tried, it was almost impossible to prevent them from coming into direct contact with the food and serving utensils."

After reaching out to many different people and experts, including reaching out to Shark Tank's Daymond John, Taylor connected with the Inventor Coach Brian Fried. She credits him for helping her enter into manufacturing, retail, and the wholesale market.

"Taylor has been incredible to work with, and I'm very excited for her," said the invention expert. "I was able to come in when she needed and bring experience to her process as it became much more complex."

House flies alone can contaminate food and utensils through regurgitation, bacteria, or feces transmission. SO FLYware products help prevent these types of contaminations. According to the Public Health & Safety, these matters are transferred to humans by their hairs and by regurgitating/puking on our food; this activity is significantly increased, especially outdoors.

Benefits of SO FLYware Utensil Holder and Lid Protector

Eliminates reliance on users by ensuring proper recovering is easy & effortless

Eliminates open exposure to prevent insects from directly coming into contact with your food and serving utensils

More reliable solution for covering your food than aluminum foil and flimsy aluminum lids

Promotes "Public Health"

Great for:

- Indoor/Outdoor Kitchens

- Picnics

- Family Reunions

- Cookouts / BBQs

- Camping/RVs

- Sporting Events

- Parties

- Food Festivals

- Tailgates

- Catering

About SO FLYware

SO FLYware Utensil Holder and Lid Protector offer extra protection against contamination from flies and other infections with its unique designs. Products are currently available to purchase online as well as in major retailers like Wal-Mart. https://www.theopendoorkitchen.com/

