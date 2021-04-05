Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast |Technavio

The growing mergers and acquisitions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing threat from direct delivery services will hamper the market growth.

More details: Download Free Sample Report

Food Delivery Services Market: Market Landscape Landscape

Based on the market landscapes, the order-focused segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Food Delivery Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 62% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for food delivery services market in APAC. The increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers will significantly influence the food delivery services market's growth in this region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Enquire Before Buying

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Wealth Management Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The wealth management market size has the potential to grow by USD 318.95 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%.



Receive FREE sample report in minutes



The wealth management market size has the potential to grow by during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%. Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The education market size in UAE has the potential to grow by USD 97.12 thousand during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58%.



Receive FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Glovoapp23 SL

Grab Holdings Inc.

Just Eat Plc

Meituan Dianping

Postmates Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Download Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Market segments

Comparison by Business Segment

Order focused - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logistics focused - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Business Segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Glovoapp23 SL

Grab Holdings Inc.

Just Eat Plc

Meituan Dianping

Postmates Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

More Details: Download Free PDF Brochure before Buying

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

